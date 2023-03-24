SEATTLE — Eighth seeded Ole Miss fell to No. 5 seed Louisville 72-62 in the Sweet 16 Friday night at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. It was the Rebels’ first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2007 and 11th overall.
Louisville (26-11) star guard Hailey Van Lith scored eight of Louisville’s first 10 points of the game, and the Cardinals hit six of their last eight shots to end the quarter. After jumping out to an early 9-3 lead, Ole Miss (25-9) was outscored 17-6 and trailed by five after a quarter.
The Cardinals increased their lead to nine early in the second, but a 14-3 run capped off by a 3-pointer from senior guard Myah Taylor put the Rebels back in front. Louisville finished the half on 7-0 run, however, and took a 34-29 halftime lead. Senior guard Marquesha Davis and Taylor had 10 points apiece in the half.
Ole Miss went more than seven minutes without a field goal in the third quarter, resulting in a nine-point Louisville lead late in the period. A 3-pointer from Merissah Russell put the Cardinals up by double-digits. The Rebels went 4 of 13 in the third and 5 of 9 from the free throw line.
Louisville led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter, but a 5-0 run put the Rebels within striking distance. The Cardinals didn’t flinch, answering with shot after shot at the rim.
Senior guard and first-team All-SEC selection Angel Baker scored 11 on 5 of 16. Davis and Taylor each led the team with 19 points. Van Lith led the Cardinals with 21.
Though the 2022-23 campaign is over, the Rebels continued writing the history it set in motion last year when they made their first NCAA Tournament appearance and won 20 games in a season for the first time since 2007.
Despite losing superstar Shakira Austin to the WNBA, Ole Miss didn’t miss a beat this season — the Rebels won 20 games again, their first time doing so in back-to-back seasons since 1993 and 1994, made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2004 and 2005, and won 10 conference games in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever.
Ole Miss held Gonzaga — one of the top 3-point shooting teams in America — to one made 3 the entire game in the tournament’s opening round. The Rebels then upset top-seeded Stanford on the Cardinal’s home floor, just the eighth No. 1 seed ever to not advance out of the first or second round of play. The Rebels' 25 wins this season is the most for the program since 1986-87.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.