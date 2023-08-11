SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins has been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Friday.

