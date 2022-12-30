featured Ole Miss running back Zach Evans declares for 2023 NFL Draft By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Dec 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ole Miss running back Zach Evans scores a touchdown against Kentucky in a 22-19 Rebels win. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ole Miss running back Zach Evans will not be returning for a second season in Oxford.Evans, who transferred from TCU to Ole Miss for the 2022 season, announced via Twitter that he has declared for the NFL Draft.Slowed by injuries part of the season, Evans appeared in 12 games for Ole Miss and finished with 936 yards and nine touchdowns on 144 carries.Last week Evans spoke of being excited to play in the Texas Bowl in his hometown of Houston. He had eight of the Rebels’ 43 rushing attempts for 37 yards in a touchdown in a 42-25 loss to Texas Tech.“I look forward to making Rebel Nation proud,” wrote Evans in his announcement.Evans was the Rebels’ second-leading rusher behind freshman Quinshon Judkins who ran for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns.After Evans the Rebels’ most productive running back was SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley, who finished with 73 rushing yards on 16 carries. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Zach Evans American Football Sport Touchdown Quinshon Judkins Rebel Ulysses Bentley Attempt Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters