Senior Ulysses Bentley IV was listed as the starter afternoon with sophomore Quinshon Judkins having not practiced for much of the week.
Judkins did start and played but was not his normal, explosive self, finishing with 37 yards on 13 carries. But Bentley picked up the slack in his limited action, running for 61 yards on six carries. His night was highlighted by a 21-yard touchdown.
The Rebels ran for a season-high 299 yards in the game on 37 carries. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way with 136 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebels entered the game averaging 116 rushing yards per game.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin credited the offensive line for an improved performance.
“I thought today was obviously much better than last week. Here is says four … lost yards, and only one yard by a running back,” Kiffin said. “ … I look at that really quick to see if you have negative runs. If You have negative runs, that usually means you’re getting beat up front. So, (the offensive line) did a much better job today, and they practiced better this week. So, it was good to see.
“Now we have to get rid of the holding penalties because that’s what sets us back. And it lost us some points.”
Kiffin declines comment on DeSanto Rollins
Kiffin declined comment Saturday night when asked about the lawsuit against him and the university by defensive lineman DeSanto Rollins. In the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, Rollins claims “racial and sexual discrimination and negligence, saying he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis,” per the Associated Press.
Rollins “is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages” and “claims he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss,” according to the AP.
“We have not received a lawsuit. DeSanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university,” Ole Miss said in a statement released Thursday.
“We issued our statement and we have nothing further to say at this time,” Kiffin said.
Key Number: 49
The number of first-half passing yards for Ole Miss Saturday.
Next Game
The Rebels face Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Quotable
“No, I definitely need to start doing that. My mom tells me every single day. On The Walk, she actually told me … ‘Now, you remember to slide today.’ I guess I just forgot. But, I’ll remember.” — Jaxson Dart, when asked if he plans on ever sliding.
Rebel Ramblings
Lane Kiffin is 12-2 in non-conference games at Ole Miss ... The Rebels did not commit a turnover for the first time since Oct. 29, 2022 at Texas A&M ... Senior kicker Caden Davis is now 6 of 7 on field goals this season ... Ole Miss is 3-0 for the third year in a row ... Freshman wide receiver Ayden Williams made his first-career start and caught one pass for 19 yards.
