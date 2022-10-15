djr-2022-10-16-sport-jaxson-dart-twp1

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had 33 yards rushing in the first half as the Rebels took a 28-17 lead into the lockerroom for halftime.

 Thomas Wells

OXFORD — The six-game losing streak is officially over. And Ole Miss made some history along the way.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus