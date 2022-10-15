OXFORD — The six-game losing streak is officially over. And Ole Miss made some history along the way.
Junior running back Zach Evans, freshman Quinshon Judkins and Dart each ran for 100 yards against Auburn, helping No. 9 Ole Miss run for 448 yards, the most for the program since 1962 and the fifth-highest mark all-time. Ole Miss took down the Tigers 48-34 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the first win for the Rebels over Auburn since 2015.
With the victory, Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) improved to 11-35 against Auburn (3-4, 1-3) all-time. The Rebels have won 14 home games in a row.
The game was delayed for 30 minutes midway through the fourth quarter due to lightning in the area. And, in hindsight, that might not have been the worst thing in the world.
“I was really proud of, we had a long time to sit in there … really talked to our players about finishing people off, because these guys had rallied and made a close game. So, I was very pleased that we finished on offense and defense.”
Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three first-half touchdowns against Auburn Saturday, and junior wide receiver Dayton Wade had a career-day, catching the first touchdown in his Ole Miss career with an additional 63 rushing yards.
Judkins finished with 139 rushing yards and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). Evans added 136 yards rushing with two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and Dart threw for 130 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and ran for 115 yards. It’s the first time the Rebels have had three 100-yard rushers in a game since at least 1976 and the first time two Ole Miss running backs caught a touchdown in the same game since 2000.
“I think our identity as a team, it starts up front with our offensive line. Every game is on their shoulders. We rely on them. They’re so talented and execute at such a high level,” Dart said. “And just having that feeling of having three 100-yard rushers is pretty neat. You don’t get that every week. So, it’s definitely fun, for sure.
“I think the best thing is just feeling how, every play, you feel them wearing down more and more and more and more, and just being able to go out each and every play.”
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
After a pair of empty drives to start the game for Ole Miss, the Rebels scored on three-straight drives to jump out to a 21-0 lead. Senior safety A.J. Finley intercepted Auburn’s Robby Ashford on a pass tipped by running back Tank Bigsby. The Rebels took advantage, as Dart hit Wade for a 35-yard touchdown to put Ole Miss in front. Dart’s second touchdown pass was a 23-yard strike to Evans out of the backfield. A strip sack and recovery by junior Jared Ivey inside the Auburn 25 led to the third touchdown, a 3-yard run from Evans early in the second quarter.
Auburn finally got on the board in the second quarter on a short touchdown run from Ashford that was set up by a 46-yard catch and run from Koy Moore. The Tigers got within a touchdown later in the second on a short touchdown run from Bigsby. Dart got the Rebels back on track toward the end of the half, throwing a 7-yard touchdown to Judkins to give the Rebels a double-digit lead again.
“O-line did great today and, I mean, watching them boys put the work in to practice, and being able to put it together with a gameplan, it couldn’t be much … sweeter.”
Ole Miss’ 28-17 halftime lead was quickly cut early in the third when Bigsby broke free for a 50-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ first drive of the third. The Rebels kicked a field goal on their first possession and then flipped the game on its head with a perfectly-executed onside kick. Judkins scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, and the Rebels went back up by two scores.
“Huge play, for the players to make the play. … We were struggling in the game, going back and forth, even though that maybe wasn’t what people anticipated in the game, high-scoring type of game,” Kiffin said. “… We just ran an 11-play drive so, if we get it, now they’re back on the field again.”
With the game back within a touchdown following another Ashford touchdown run and an Auburn field goal, Judkins put the finishing touches on the victory, breaking free for a 41-yard touchdown on third-and-1 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Rebels had 578 yards of offense in the win.
Ole Miss plays at LSU next Saturday. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.