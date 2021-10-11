OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin now knows what it feels like. Facing the high-powered Arkansas offense last Saturday was a bit like looking into a mirror.
The Rebels and Razorbacks played a classic at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, a 52-51 thrilling victory for Ole Miss that came down to a failed two-point conversion on the final play of the game.
Aside from that, the No. 13 Rebels’ defense largely struggled, giving up 39 first downs and 676 yards of offense. Ole Miss switched to a 3-2-6 defensive alignment this season, and the results have been a mixed bag, particularly in two games against Alabama and Arkansas.
The Razorbacks ran an up-tempo offense, not too dissimilar to what Ole Miss does.
“It was what we do, on the other side,” Kiffin said. “With that tempo, guys wear down, guys do not look the same later in the game on defense as they did early. And I think that happened on both sides. There’s two keys. One is to play more players, and the most important one, get off the field on third and fourth down.”
Following the game, Kiffin brought up the importance of safety Jake Springer, who has not played since the opener against Louisville. In addition to him being a an all-around solid player, Kiffin said his absence has been felt across the defense, as it has forced players into spots they aren’t used to being in, including safety Otis Reese.
Kiffin was asked about potentially switching up schemes Monday.
“Sure, we can do that. You had 10 games last year of us doing it. We saw how that worked,” Kiffin said. “But we made a change, and that’s a very fair question, because when it doesn’t work, people look at it just like fourth downs (conversions).
“We made a change to it. We know it works. We’ve seen it work for us, we’ve definitely seen it work for other people. … We’re in a different scheme, but if we don’t tackle, it doesn’t matter where the people are.
Junior safety A.J. Finley says he still has confidence in the system and scheme itself.
“I definitely still have confidence in it. If you watch the film, there’s plays to be made that were there, but we just have to make a play” Finley said. “I still have confidence in the defense.”
No Ealy, no problem
Ole Miss was without the services of junior running back Jerrion Ealy last weekend. Ealy was on the sideline in street clothes and has had an up-and-down season to date, with 206 rushing yards thus far. Kiffin said the Rebels "hope that (Ealy) plays," this week.
The Rebels didn’t miss a beat, however, rushing for 324 yards against Arkansas. Sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. had a career-high 111 yards and junior Snoop Conner had 110 yards and a career-best three touchdowns. Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral came up six yards short of joining Parrish and Conner in the 100-yard club.
“I wouldn’t say there was a different plan (without Ealy),” Parrish said. “Just the next guy stepping up, just making plays and making it go.
“(Running backs )Coach (Kevin) Smith talks about chewing up grass … That’s really it. Just have to keep moving forward.”
Broeker earns SEC honor
Junior offensive tackle Nick Broeker was named the SEC Co-offensive Lineman of the Week following a strong performance against the Razorbacks on Saturday. Ole Miss gained 611 yards of offense in the thrilling win.
Broeker is the second Rebel to get the honor this season, as sophomore tackle Jeremy James shared the honors following the victory over Tulane.
LSU matchup gets big stage
Ole Miss’ home matchup with LSU will officially get the CBS treatment.
The Rebels and Tigers will square off at 2:30 p.m. in CBS’ game of the week. Last season, LSU won a 53-48 thriller over Ole Miss in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.