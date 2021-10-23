OXFORD – After falling behind LSU early, No. 12 Ole Miss scored 31 points in a row in a dominant 31-17 victory over the Tigers. It is the first win for the Rebels over LSU since 2015. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The only thing that can stop Ole Miss right now is itself — Penalties were a problem early for Ole Miss, who amassed eight in the first half alone. The Rebels entered the game as the most penalized team in college football, with just over 10 per game.
A number of those were holds, false starts and pass interferences on passes LSU’s Max Johnson woefully underthrew that allowed the Tigers to hang around longer than they should have.
The Rebels got it together late in the second quarter, though, and didn’t look back, finishing with 247 yards in the first half and 326 overall. Ole Miss scored the next 31 points after LSU’s initial scoring drive and were in complete control for the middle portions of the game.
The Rebels’ defense stepped up — Things didn’t start out well for the Rebels, who surrendered a touchdown on LSU’s first offensive drive, sparked largely by a long heave from Johnson to Trey Palmer. The drive went 90 yards.
Ole Miss settled down nicely from there, however, surrendering just 102 yards over the next seven drives and racking up seven tackles for loss over that span. After the initial long scoring drive, LSU totaled just 236 yards of offense.
Snoop Conner is the real deal — The junior running back doesn’t always get a ton of carries, but he makes the most of his opportunities. Conner averaged 8.4 yards per carry Saturday afternoon, gashing a beleaguered Tiger defense up the middle, on the edge and everywhere else. Conner ended the afternoon with 117 yards and was a tone setter that helped Ole Miss get back on track.
With help junior Jerrion Ealy, Conner and the Rebels finished with 266 yards rushing.