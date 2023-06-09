NCAA Mississippi Southern Miss Baseball

Ole Miss junior Peyton Chatagnier celebrates as he scores a run against Southern Mississippi last postseason.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

OXFORD — Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier — who started 183 games over four seasons in his Rebels career and was a key part of the team’s run to the 2022 College World Series title — has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.

michael.katz@djournal.com

