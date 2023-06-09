OXFORD — Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier — who started 183 games over four seasons in his Rebels career and was a key part of the team’s run to the 2022 College World Series title — has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.
Chatagnier has one year of eligibility remaining, as his freshman season was the shortened 2020 campaign.
The Texas-native hit .311 in 15 games as a freshman and followed that up by hitting .271 with six home runs and 43 RBIs as a sophomore in 2021. He hit .253 over the last two seasons combined with 21 home runs. Chatagnier had a .188 average in SEC play in 2023 with four home runs and nine RBIs.
Chatagnier hit .310 last during last year’s NCAA Tournament and was named to the Coral Gables Regional All-Tournament team. He had seven hits over three games in against Arizona and Miami, including two home runs. He drove in 10 runs in the two games against the Wildcats, including six in the clinching matchup. Chatagnier had five hits in the College World Series, three of them coming in the Rebels’ opening win against Oklahoma in the championship series.
Chatagnier is the second longtime starter to enter the transfer portal this postseason, as outfielder T.J. McCants entered last week. Chatagnier’s double-play partner the last three seasons, shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, is a likely top-10 selection in next month’s MLB Draft. Catcher Calvin Harris and outfielder Kemp Alderman are expected to be selected in the first few rounds of the draft as well. Players drafted with eligibility remaining can opt to return to school.
The Rebels have added former Mercer start outfielder Treyson Hughes and Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack, the latter of whom announced his commitment Friday. Hughes was first-team All-Southern Conference in 2023 after hitting .387 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs. Carmack had a 3.28 ERA for the RedWolves as a redshirt freshman. Carmack also had six hits in 24 at-bats.
