OXFORD — Ole Miss has won three-straight games. And each one seems to be another milestone on what has been one of the best seasons in recent memory.
Defeating Texas A&M last week was a necessary rebound following a loss at Mississippi State. The win at Vanderbilt on Saturday was the step head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin feels all but wrapped up the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 15 years.
And Tuesday’s win at SJB Pavilion against Arkansas guaranteed the program’s first winning conference record since 2006-07.
Senior center Shakira Austin scored 11 and grabbed 16 rebounds, and senior guard Lashonda Monk scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as Ole Miss took down the Razorbacks 70-62.
Tuesday’s game was a makeup for a previously postponed matchup. The two teams were initially set to meet on Dec. 30, but the game was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues.
“In Year One, I remember we used to have these things called External Meetings, and we used to sit around, and everybody was in there. If you were involved with women’s basketball, you were in there … And I told them, I said, ‘Guys. we're not always going to be at the bottom of the conference. We're going to turn this program around,” McPhee-McCuin said. “And that's why people are committed to this program, because they were here from the beginning.”
Arkansas came in averaging nearly nine made 3-pointers a game (17th nationally), but Ole Miss Ole Miss (21-6, 9-5 SEC) held it to just one make from deep in the first half and 6 of 20 overall.
Austin got off to a hot start Tuesday, scoring seven points and pulling down six rebounds in the first quarter alone. The Rebels led by as many as 10 points in the second but fell into a shooting drought, enduring a 1 of 9 stretch while the Razorbacks creeped back to within four.
Ole Miss led by eight at half but found itself in a back-and-forth battle in the third, as Arkansas (16-11, 6-8) hit four 3-pointers. Senior guards Angel Baker and Lashonda Monk stepped up in the period, scoring nine and six points, respectively, to help the Rebels keep pace.
Arkansas trailed by nine after three quarters but again cut into the Ole Miss lead, trimming the deficit to three with just over three minutes to play.
Monk then took matters into her own hands, scoring the final eight points for Ole Miss. She also picked up a key steal with the Rebels up seven.
All 16 of Monk’s points came in the second half, and 13 of Baker’s game-high 17 came after intermission.
Guard Samara Spencer led the Razorbacks with 19 points.
“(Guard play) was the difference maker between this year and last year. We need guard play, we need to be able to space the floor,” Austin said. “(Monk and Baker) come in, and they play their role and they continue to be aggressive, and they just put pressure on the defense. And that’s what we need when we have an inside force, too.”
With just two games left in in the regular season before the SEC Tournament, McPhee-McCuin said she feels confident her team has already done enough to solidify itself in the NCAA Tournament field.
ESPN currently has the Rebels projected as a No. 7 seed.
“That’s why we celebrated the way we did at Vandy. We acted as if we won the national championship,” McPhee-McCuin said with a laugh. “We knew that if we got that eighth (SEC) win, there was no way they can keep us out. So now, we’re past that.
“I kind of made a mistake earlier, I was talking about being top four (in the conference), but we had yet to solidify being in the NCAA Tournament. So what we did was, we took a step back and said, ‘OK, let’s make the necessary steps.’ So after Vandy, and we knew we notched (the eighth win), now we’re talking about, ‘Maybe, let’s see if we can be top four. If not, let’s keep winning.’”