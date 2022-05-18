OXFORD — The Ole Miss women’s basketball team announced the signing of five transfers Wednesday morning, including former Mississippi State graduate transfer point guard Myah Taylor.
The other transfers are Arkansas redshirt sophomore guard Elauna Eaton, Pitt senior center Rita Igbokwe, Purdue graduate guard Brooke Moore and Rutgers redshirt senior forward Tyia Singleton. Moore, Eaton and Taylor were all five-star recruits coming out of high school.
The Rebels are coming off a 23-win campaign where they earned their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007. Ole Miss must replace a handful of key players, including star center Shakira Austin — the third pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics — and guards Mimi Reid and Lashonda Monk.
“This offseason was just about adding pieces to the puzzle. Point guard play was something that was extremely important … and then adding some shooters,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Our focus is not trying to replace Kira. She is a lottery pick for a reason. We wanted to get interior presence, and we were able to do that with both Rita and Tyia.”
Taylor averaged eight points per game last season and led the SEC with 5.5 assists per game. She is from Olive Branch and was the state Gatorade Player of the Year three times.
If she’s being honest, McPhee-McCuin wasn’t even sure she would be able to get a conversation with Taylor based on the Bulldog-Rebel rivalry.
“She loves the state of Mississippi. And I think that that was a deciding factor for her,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Going somewhere where she felt like she can be close to home … I know her family is excited. She is a key piece for us, make no mistakes about it.”
Moore averaged 10.8 points per game with the Boilermakers in 2021-22. Eaton averaged just 3.5 points per game in her Arkansas career but was a prolific scorer in high school, averaging just under 24 points per game as a senior.
Igbokwe was third in the ACC in blocks last season with 68 while averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. Singleton averaged 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for Rutgers last season.
Other than Taylor, who was already at Mississippi State when she took over at Ole Miss before the 2018-19 season, McPhee-McCuin said she had previously tried recruiting the other four players to Ole Miss when they came out of high school. Because the transfer portal has changed the landscape of things, those relationships matter even more now.
“Sometimes we go in and we recruit kids we know we’re not going to get, but we recruit them for the second time. For example, Elauna Eaton, she’s from Arkansas. It came down to us and Arkansas. I didn’t think we would get her, she wanted to play for her state initially,” McPhee-McCuin said. “But I knew if it didn’t work out, we would get the call. And guess what? We got the call, soon as she went into the portal. … Now you have to be in the game for later. And, it’s not praying it doesn’t work out. But, just putting yourself in a situation if it doesn’t work out.”
The other part of life with the transfer portal is keeping current players at your program intact. While key players like SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Angel Baker had already transferred previously and junior forward Snudda Collins is a Mississippi product, forward Madison Scott was a player McPhee-McCuin said she had to focus on.
Scott was a five-star recruit in the 2020 class and the first McDonald’s All-American in program history. McPhee-McCuin said other schools attempted to get Scott, though she never entered the transfer portal.
The transfer portal is a two-way street that always needs to be monitored.
“It was very aggressive immediately after the season. Actually, that was my first order of business,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Usually I would give them a break, we’ll talk about the summer. It was like the pros, we were having exit meetings, like, ‘Hey, are you coming? Are you going to stay? Are you going to leave?’
“(Scott) was poached pretty aggressively, but she remained solid. … It was really making sure that (Scott) would stay put. And a lot of people tried a lot of channels that were illegal to get her. But luckily, she stayed put and wanted to be a part of this.”