OXFORD — No. 25 Ole Miss erupted for 14 hits and scored five runs in the sixth inning to cruise past Murray State 8-2 on Tuesday afternoon, snapping a four-game losing streak.
The Rebels (20-12) got a solid pitching performance from junior Drew McDaniel, who gave up one run in five innings and struck out eight Racers (15-16). Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and senior outfielders Kevin Graham and Justin Bench each drove in two runs.
Gonzalez led the team with three hits, and four additional players had two hits apiece.
Also of note is the fact that reliever Max Cioffi pitched for the first time in about 14 months since arm surgery.
Cioff gave up one hit but struck out two in a scoreless inning. He could be a factor moving ahead, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
Already up 3-0, Gonzalez, Bench and Graham each hit doubles to drive in runs in the lopsided sixth inning. Rebels pitching allowed just four hits and struck out 16 Murray State batters. The Racers loaded the bases in the eighth, but sophomore Josh Mallitz was able to strike out the final hitter and get out of the inning.
Ole Miss (4-8 SEC) heads to South Carolina (15-16, 4-8) for a three-game series beginning on Thursday. First pitch for Game One is 6 p.m.