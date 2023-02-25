Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) brings the ball up court against Tennessee in the second half in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. Tennessee won 63-59. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
OXFORD — Down by seven in the first half Saturday night against LSU, Ole Miss outscored the Tigers 27-11 over the final 9:38 of the period, taking a nine-point lead into halftime in an 82-69 win over LSU at SJB Pavilion. The victory snapped the Rebels’ four-game losing streak.
Ole Miss — who entered the game shooting just under 42% from the field — shot 56% for the game. Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Four Rebels finished in double-figure scoring.
Saturday’s matchup was the first game for the Rebels (11-18, 3-13) under interim head coach Win Case, who will coach the team for the remainder of the season following the departure of Kermit Davis. Ole Miss and Davis mutually parted ways Friday morning after five seasons on. Davis went 74-79 and made the NCAA Tournament his first season — he was also SEC Coach of the Year that same year — but finished with losing records in three of five seasons.
Brakefield scored the first eight points of the game for Ole Miss, who used a 7-0 run spanning just over a minute to tie the game at 15 with 7:45 left in the half. A subsequent 10-0 run put Ole Miss up by as many as 11. Ole Miss made six of its last eight field goals to end the period.
LSU (13-16, 2-14) made just two of its 13 3-point tries in the first.
The Tigers scored the first five points of the second half, but again the Rebels got hot, hitting five-straight from the field. The Rebels shot 62% from the field in the second half. LSU’s K.J. Williams kept the Tigers in the game, however, scoring 18 of his game-high 29 in the second half.
Freshman guard Amaree Abram finished with 14 points, senior forward Myles Burns scored 12 junior guard Matt Murrell scored 11.
Ole Miss host Texas A&M Tuesday at 8 p.m.
