OXFORD — Down by seven in the first half Saturday night against LSU, Ole Miss outscored the Tigers 27-11 over the final 9:38 of the period, taking a nine-point lead into halftime in an 82-69 win over LSU at SJB Pavilion. The victory snapped the Rebels’ four-game losing streak.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.