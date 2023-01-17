Mississippi Alabama Basketball

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells at the referees during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Ole Miss used sharp-shooting from deep and a timely second-half run at South Carolina to surge past the Gamecocks 70-58 Tuesday night, notching the Rebels’ first SEC win of the season and snapping a six-game losing streak overall.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.