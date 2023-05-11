Jamie Trachsel (copy)

Ole Miss softball coach Jamie Trachsel and her team will now wait to hear their names during Sunday's NCAA tournament selection show.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Trailing by a run against No. 3 seed Auburn Thursday afternoon, 11th-seeded Ole Miss loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and appeared to tie the game at eight on a hit-by-pitch. The call was overturned, however, as it was ruled senior Savana Sikes leaned into the pitch, and she wound up striking out to end the game as Auburn emerged victorious 8-7 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you