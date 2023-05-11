Trailing by a run against No. 3 seed Auburn Thursday afternoon, 11th-seeded Ole Miss loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and appeared to tie the game at eight on a hit-by-pitch. The call was overturned, however, as it was ruled senior Savana Sikes leaned into the pitch, and she wound up striking out to end the game as Auburn emerged victorious 8-7 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Ole Miss now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate. The selection show is Sunday at 6 p.m. The Rebels have made it to the last six NCAA Tournaments.
The Rebels scored six runs in the third inning off All-American pitcherMaddie Penta and took an early 6-2 lead before the Tigers stormed back.
“Obviously, tough end result. Kind of evident there was a lot of up and down in that game and, offense did a great job,” head coach Jamie Trachsel said. “ … The way we pitch and play defense, I like our chances in that game. … You have to be able to close the door when you put up a six spot, too.”
Ole Miss (30-26, 8-16 SEC) senior Tate Whitley threw out a runner at home from left field in the first inning, but the Tigers (40-16, 15-9) struck first anyway, scoring two in the next at-bat on a two-run single from Lindsey Garcia. The Rebels loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but pinch hitter Mya Stevenson struck out to end the inning.
The Rebels tied the game in the third with a two-run double from sophomore Lexie Brady, and junior Aynslie Furbush put Ole Miss up 4-2 with another two-run double. A two-run home run from freshman Jalia Lassiter put the Rebels ahead by four. Auburn rallied back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game.
Down two in the fifth, Auburn’s Icess Tresvik tied the game at seven with a two-run home run off senior Brooke Vestal. The Tigers took the lead later in the inning on an RBI single from Rose Roach.
With one out, senior Nyomi Jones, Lassiter and Whitley reached reached on a single, double and walk, respectively. Following a strikeout from senior Paige Smith, Sikes came to the plate with the bases full.
“Our last four games that we’ve played have been exactly what postseason ball looks like,” senior Mikayla Allee said. “And I think that, with the heartbreak is going to come some really high highs, and take those highs when you have them. And when it comes to the heartbreakers, all you can really do is learn from it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.