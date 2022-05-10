If there really is such a thing as momentum in sports, the Ole Miss softball team thinks it currently has it.
The Rebels (38-16, 12-12 SEC) are coming off ranked series wins against No. 11 Tennessee and No. 21 Georgia. The latest took place in Athens, where Ole Miss lost the opener before rallying to win the final two games by two runs each.
Ole Miss is now ranked for the first time all season, coming in at No. 25 in the latest D1Softball Top 25. Despite having 11 brand new faces on the roster, senior outfielder Tate Whitley said the team always had high expectations for itself this season. As the SEC Tournament starts up for Ole Miss in Gainesville, Florida on Wednesday — where the Rebels face Georgia (40-15, 12-12) for the fourth-straight game — the team believes it is peaking at just the right time.
First pitch is 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
“I think this is right how I expected it to be,” Whitley, who is hitting .406 and leads the SEC with 73 hits, said. “I just think we’re really rolling right now.”
The Rebels are projected to be in the NCAA softball tournament and should be in fairly safely, given their strong RPI standing (26th). College Sports Madness currently has Ole Miss playing in the Los Angeles regional with UCLA, Cal State Fullerton and Texas Southern.
While the goal is of course to win the SEC Tournament this week, Whitley said a big point of emphasis is just playing “Ole Miss softball.” What does that mean exactly? It means fighting tooth and nail until the last out is recorded.
“(We have) tons of fight,” Whitley said. “Everyone on this team is fighters.”
Though she is a senior, Whitley has an additional season of eligibility remaining that she said she plans to use at Ole Miss next year. Not all of her teammates have the luxury of knowing there will be another chance, however.
Fighting for seniors who are embarking upon their final college games is a major motivation for this group of Rebels and is a major part of what has made this team exceptional.
“For some people, this is the last time,” Whitley said. “Everyone has the drive to win for themselves … but what makes a team special and what brings a team together is wanting to win it for each other.”
Mississippi State
No. 11 seed Mississippi State (32-23, 10-14) just finished a three-game home series with No. 6 seed LSU (34-20, 13-11) and will face the Tigers on a quick turn as they meet Wednesday morning at 11 in the first game of the tournament.
MSU coach Samantha Ricketts would like to see momentum from the Bulldogs’ 6-5 win in Game 3, the final game of the regular season, carry over.
However, what she really hopes is that the Bulldogs will play with ease and confidence.
“We want to just focus on ball. This is the best time of year we tell them. Once they’re done with classes you get the feel of being a professional athlete, not worrying about school, not worrying about a final, just going out there with teammates and having fun and enjoying each other while you compete,” she said.
The MSU-LSU winner will face No. 3 seed Tennessee on Thursday.
The Bulldogs enter the SEC Tournament with a 29 RPI and anticipate being part of an NCAA Tournament regional next week.
The last two tournaments MSU has advanced to the championship round of regional play.
The Bulldogs have come up short each time, first at Washington then at Oklahoma State.