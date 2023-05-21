Mississippi Softball

Ole Miss' Mikayla Allee played in her final game with the Rebels Sunday.

 AP Photo/John McCoy

Ole Miss softball’s 2023 season came to an end Sunday, as host Utah took down the Rebels 4-1 in the final of the Salt Lake City Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss (32-28) won a pair of games against Baylor and lost twice to the Utes in the double-elimination formatted regional over the weekend.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you