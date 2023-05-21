Ole Miss softball’s 2023 season came to an end Sunday, as host Utah took down the Rebels 4-1 in the final of the Salt Lake City Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss (32-28) won a pair of games against Baylor and lost twice to the Utes in the double-elimination formatted regional over the weekend.
It marked the final game for four Ole Miss super seniors, including two — Mikayla Allee and Tate Whitley — who spent their entire careers in Oxford. It was the program’s seventh-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third in three years under head coach Jamie Trachsel. Ole Miss has made it to a regional final each of the last three years.
“Mikayla and Tate, I’ve been fortunate enough to coach for three years. You have elite players, but I’m really proud of their growth individually, as people,” Trachsel said. “ … To be able to write their names down for the last three years and not blink twice about it, and know that your team’s in great hands … As coaches you can’t be more thankful and grateful for that. … (I told them) ‘Thanks for everything that you gave Ole Miss. This program is better because you guys are in it, and it will continue to be because of the legacy that you’ll leave behind you.’
“ … All these guys have made me better as a coach and our program better.”
Utah (40-13) pitcher Mariah Lopez pitched her second complete game against Ole Miss in as many days, surrendering one earned run over her seven innings of work. Over the two games she gave up two runs and struck out 15 Rebels.
Sophomore Catelyn Riley made her fourth start in as many games and surrendered four earned runs in three innings of work. She pitched 17.2 innings over the weekend and gave up seven combined runs.
Utah ranks sixth nationally with a .328 team batting average and lived up to its billing early, scoring three runs off five hits in the bottom of the second inning, the first two coming off a towering two-run home run from shortstop Karlie Davison. The Utes had a chance to break the game open in the third inning with the bases loaded, but Riley was able to get out of the inning unscathed. She surrendered one run in the fourth inning before being taken out of the game.
The Rebels broke through in the fifth inning with an RBI double from outfielder Jaila Lassiter, though the freshman was thrown out trying to get to third base on the play. Lopez — who struck out 10 against Ole Miss in Saturday’s matchup — held the Rebels hitless with runners in scoring position Sunday.
Freshman Grace Sparks pitched three shutout innings in relief of Riley.
“There’s something still to be proud of to finish as the last 32 teams playing on Championship Sunday. Give a lot of credit to Utah. That’s a really balanced team,” Trachsel said. “They have pitching, defense and a really dynamic offense. They were just a little bit better than us in the two games that we played them. So, give credit to them, and we’ll wish them well moving forward.”
