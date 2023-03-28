Ole Miss’ matchup with Southern Miss at Trustmark Park Tuesday was ruled a no-contest in the fourth inning due to field conditions.
The Golden Eagles led 2-1 in the bottom of the inning when Rebels freshman pitcher Brayden Jones delivered a pitch and slipped off the mound.
Head coach Mike Bianco and Southern Miss coach Scott Berry both approached the mound and, after deliberation, the game was called by the umpires. It was officially ruled as being called due to "unplayable sod conditions." The game will not be rescheduled.
"The umpires called the game for player safety after the several instances of sod being reset during the game," according to a press release from Ole Miss.
Freshman Sam Tookoian made his first-career start and gave up two runs in 1.2 innings of work. He walked four batters in the second inning — including one with the bases loaded that scored a run — and gave way to Jones. Jones got out of the jam without further damage.
The Rebels (15-9, 0-6 SEC) got their first base runner of the game in the third, a single from junior T.J. McCants. Senior centerfielder Ethan Groff drove him in with a single later in the inning to cut the deficit in half.
The Rebels start a three-game series at Texas A&M on Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.