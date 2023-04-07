OXFORD — As badly as things started for Ole Miss during Friday afternoon’s doubleheader, they really couldn’t have ended much better.
That’s just another day in the SEC.
A six-run fifth inning from No. 5 Arkansas spelled the end for the Rebels’ comeback hopes in an 11-2 loss in the first matchup of the day.
The Rebels repaid the favor in the sixth inning of Game 2, scoring five runs — which included home runs from senior centerfielder Ethan Groff and junior third baseman Ethan Lege — in a 7-4 win, earning a split in the first two games of a crucial series with the Razorbacks.
Lege went 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the Rebels’ victory, and Razorbacks first baseman Brady Slavens drove in five runs over the two games.
Friday was a doubleheader because Thursday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather.
“It’s tremendous. Tremendously important (to win that second game),” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “We talked about it in-between games, I challenged them. I said, it’s tough when you get your butt kicked, but one of the good things about this league, and you see it all the time — doubleheaders or a Friday-Saturday game, where some team gets beat up in the first game and then responds and wins Game 2.
“…That’s the beauty of the league. That’s the tough part of the league, but that’s the beauty of the league: you have to play well or you don’t win. And if you play well, you got a shot. And we played much better in Game 2.”
The afternoon started with a video tribute from legendary LSU head coach Skip Bertman, whom (18-12, 2-9 SEC) Bianco passed in all-time wins by an SEC coach with Tuesday’s victory over Memphis. Bianco played for Bertman and started his coaching career under him with the Tigers as well. Bianco is now second all-time in wins by an SEC coach.
Arkansas struck first in the second inning with a two-out, two-run home run from third baseman Caleb Cali off junior Jack Dougherty. The Razorbacks tacked on six more runs in the fifth, punctuated by a grand slam from Slavens.
Ole Miss was shutout until the eighth inning, when junior outfielder Kemp Alderman hit a two-run home run to deep left field. Arkansas finished the game with 15 hits.
Dougherty went 4.1 innings and gave up six earned runs. He struck out seven batters and walked two.
Arkansas (24-6, 7-4) picked up where it left off in Game 2, loading the bases with no outs in the second inning. Junior Xavier Rivas limited the damage, allowing just one run to score. The Rebels tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout from junior designated hitter Reagan Burford.
Ole Miss took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-out scoring single from Lege. Arkansas later tied the game in the fifth with a double from designated hitter Kendall Diggs.
Groff hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth, the first of five runs the Rebels scored in the pivotal inning. The last three came off a three-run home run from Lege to left.
Rivas went six innings, gave up two earned runs, struck out seven and walked four batters. He made 109 pitches.
“The biggest thing I did was just minimize the damage in a couple situations, especially in that second inning. (We) really needed that as a team, to not let that fold over and have another rough game,” Rivas said. “Offense and defense had a rough first game. … I needed to give them a chance. I can’t give up runs early on (because) it’s just going to put the spirits down. So, that was my biggest thing.”
The Rebels and Razorbacks wrap up their three-game series with the rubber match Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Ole Miss is looking for its first SEC series win of the 2023 season.
“Obviously, bad game first game, but I think coming back from that game to this (second) game, it’s really big. Really big W for us,” Lege said. “It’s going to get some good attitudes tomorrow.”
