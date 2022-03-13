OXFORD — Ole Miss senior first baseman Tim Elko hit his second home run in as many games against Oral Roberts in Game 1 of Sunday’s double header, and the Rebels dug themselves into a pair of four-run holes in a Game 2 defeat. The No. 2 Rebels took down Oral Roberts 6-2 in the first game and fell 8-4 in Game 2. The Rebels (13-2) won the series, but Sunday’s series finale is their first home loss of the season.
Two seven-inning games were played due to Saturday’s matchup being postponed because of snow.
The Rebels scored their first three runs of the first game in the second inning, all coming with two outs. Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst drove in two with a double, and junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a triple to the warning track to drive Dunhurst in, though he was caught at home trying for an inside-the-park home run.
Junior Derek Diamond was stellar in the first game, surrendering one hit, no runs and striking out five in four innings of work. Junior Dylan DeLucia entered the game for Diamond and surrendered a pair of runs in the fifth.
The Golden Eagles had runners on first and second with no outs and eventually loaded the bases, but senior Brandon Johnson was able to work out of the jam with no damage done.
Sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants put the icing on the cake in the bottom of the sixth, blasting a two-run shot to right field to put the Rebels up 6-2.
The Rebels found themselves behind early in Game 2. Sophomore Jack Dougherty made his first start of the season and found himself in some early trouble after walking a batter and hitting one. He was able to strike out the final batter of the inning with runners on first and third, however, to end the threat.
Oral Roberts loaded the bases in the third, and Dougherty appeared to escape with no runs surrendered after the Rebels turned a double play. After review, the runner was ruled safe, however, and a run scored. Jackson Loftin then hit a three-run home run, ending Dougherty’s outing after just less than three innings.
Ole Miss repaid the favor in the bottom of the frame, as Dunhurst hit a solo home run to start the inning. Senior Justin Bench then drove a run in, and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run home run.
The Golden Eagles retook the lead in the fourth with a solo home run from catcher Alec Jones. With two outs in the sixth, Oral Roberts tacked on three more runs, two coming on a double from infielder Mac McCroskey. The Golden Eagles had 10 hits in the win.
The Rebels play at Southeast Louisiana Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
OXFORD — No. 2 Ole Miss hosts hosts Oral Roberts in a doubleheader Sunday. The Rebels (12-1) with start junior Derek Diamond in Game 1.
Pregame
Here is today's starting lineup for the first game
1: 2B Peyton Chatagnier
2: 3B Reagan Burford
3: SS Jacob Gonzalez
4: 1B Time Elko
5: CF Justin Bench
6: RF T.J. McCants
7: LF Kemp Alderman
8: DH Ben Van Cleve
9: C Hayden Dunhurst
First inning
Diamond struck out two of the first three batters he faced in an easy 1-2-3 inning. The Rebels stranded a runner at third.
Second inning
Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst laced a ball between right and center field with two outs in the inning, driving in a pair of runs. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a triple to score Dunhurst and nearly had an inside-the-park home run but was caught at home. Rebels lead 3-0.
Third inning
Senior first baseman Tim Elko lined a ball to deep center field that just cleared the wall. Ole Miss leads 4-0.
Fourth inning
Neither team was plated a run. Still 4-0 Ole Miss.
Fifth inning
Junior Dylan DeLucia entered the game for Diamond and gave up a pair of runs. Ole Miss went down in order in the bottom of the inning. Rebels lead 4-2 headed to the sixth.
Sixth inning
The Golden Eagles had runners on first and second with no outs and loaded the bases with two outs but were unable to score any runs off of senior Brandon Johnson. Sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants turned on a ball and took it to the stands in the bottom of the inning, putting the Rebels up 6-2.
Seventh inning
The Rebels took care of business and won Game 1 by a final score of 6-2.
Game 2
First inning
Sophomore Jack Daugherty allowed a pair of runners to reach but did not surrender any runs. Ole Miss was unable to do any damage, either.
Second inning
Nothing going for either team. Still 0-0 heading into the third.
Third inning
Dougherty appeared to escape the inning without damage after a bases loaded double play, but the call was overturned, scoring a run for Oral Roberts. Jackson Loftin then hit a three-run home run, ending Daugherty's afternoon. Ole Miss tacked a run on in the bottom of the inning when junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst hit a home run to centerfield. After senior Justin Bench drove in a run, sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run home run.
Fourth inning
Alec Jones gave Oral Roberts a 5-4 lead with a home run in the top of the inning.
Fifth inning
No action for either team. Still 5-4 ORU.
Sixth inning
Oral Roberts added three runs in the inning, all coming with two outs.