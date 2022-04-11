Former Ole Miss star center Shakira Austin — an All-SEC selection in both her seasons with the Rebels — was drafted third overall by the Washington Mystics in Monday’s WNBA Draft.
Her selection is tied for the highest drafted Ole Miss player in WNBA history with Armintie (Price) Herrington, who was taken third in the 2007 draft by the Chicago Sky. Austin is the sixth player in program history to be selected in a WNBA Draft and first since 2010.
"It's just amazing, just knowing that the work that I put in, to finally get to this moment and to be able to play back home," Austin said. "(But) my slate starts over. I'm back at zero. So, just remaining humble, continue to work and believe in the work that I put in, and knowing that the journey that I got here was because of the work I put in. That's just where I'm headed."
Austin — a Fredericksburg, Virginia native — will play professionally about an hour away from her hometown. The Mystics originally had the first overall selection in the draft but traded picks with the Atlanta Dream on April 6.
According to MSN, Austin's salary in 2022 will likely be $72,141.
The 6-foot-5 Austin was a key cog in the revitalization of the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, which just played in its first NCAA Tournament since 2007.
Austin was the No. 4 prospect in the nation coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Maryland. She signed with Maryland and spent two seasons with the Terrapins, garnering second-team All-Big Ten honors as a true sophomore.
But as she told the Daily Journal in an interview prior to March Madness, Austin wanted to be the focal point for a program and be used in more diverse ways. It led her to Oxford, where she joined a program trying to recapture the magic of yesteryear under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.
“I just felt like, on the court, I had more to offer,” Austin said. “I just felt like, ‘Yes, I love to win. But I really need to showcase what I can do.’”
The Rebels went 15-12 in Austin’s first season and advanced to the WNIT Championship. With expectations sky high in 2021-22, Austin delivered Ole Miss back to the promised land, leading the team to a 23-9 record and NCAA Tournament berth as a No. 7 seed. The Rebels were upset by No. 10 seed South Dakota in the first round of the tournament.
In her two years with Ole Miss, Austin averaged 16.8 points and nine rebounds per game. She scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots in the Rebels’ SEC Tournament quarterfinal win over Florida in March. Austin also won the Gillom Trophy as the top women’s basketball player in Mississippi both of her seasons with the Rebels. Austin was also an All-American honorable mention pick by by the AP, WCBA and USBC.
During a conference call with media last week, ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo praised Austin’s game and her potential at the next level.
“Watching players on film is very different from watching them in person, and this year was the first time I covered Shakira in-person and called a game. And (it was) just one game, but in that game there were multiple times where (broadcaster) Ryan Ruocco and I were looking at each other and just saying, ‘That was a pro move. That was a pro move,’” Lobo said. “More than anybody else, really, any other senior that we covered this year. She just has the physical attributes, 6-foot-5 but has length, has athleticism, and when she catches the ball 15-feet and can either shoot it or drive on you ... She looked like a pro player.
“And little things as well. She communicates a ton defensively. That’s important. Not enough players talk enough on defense. Well, she does that. She just, to me, has this incredible upside where you’re thinking, down the road, could this kid be a perennial all-star? And you think, yeah, with work and improvement and with the tools she’s bringing in, she certainly could be that.”
Fellow ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said that, at least early in her career, Austin may have to play more inside than she did at Ole Miss given the demands of the position.
“I think the thing with Shakira is, she’s made it clear that she does want a more perimeter-oriented position on the court, right? And I think she may have to be willing to play a little bit more inside to start her WNBA career and expand more outside as the game goes on,” Robinson said. “I mean, we think about the four-position in particular, in the WNBA, probably the toughest position in the league.”
The Mystics missed the playoffs in 2021 but made the postseason each of the four previous seasons, which included a title run in 2019. They are led by star guard/forward Elena Delle Donne, a six-time WNBA All-Star selection.