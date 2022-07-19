Ole Miss stars Kevin Graham, Justin Bench selected on Day 3 of MLB draft By Theo DeRosa Commercial Dispatch Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kevin Graham was selected in the 14th round on Tuesday. Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Two more pieces of the Ole Miss baseball team’s 2022 Men’s College World Series title saw their professional futures begin Tuesday.Outfielder Kevin Graham and third baseman Justin Bench were selected in the double-digit rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Rounds 11-20 were held to conclude the event.Graham was drafted with the 408th overall pick in the 14th round by Arizona on Tuesday.He hit .335 with a .933 OPS, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs for Ole Miss in 2022.A clutch performer down the stretch, Graham went 14 for 46 (.304) during the NCAA tournament.The O’Fallon, Missouri, native has one remaining year of eligibility should he choose not to sign.Third baseman Justin Bench was next off the board, drafted by the San Francisco Giants with the 526th overall pick at the end of Round 17.Bench was the Rebels’ leading hitter with a .316 average. He hit 17 doubles, had four home runs and finished with an .847 OPS. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Like Graham, Bench — from Redington Beach, Florida — is a senior with one year left to play at the NCAA level.Graham and Bench were the only two Rebels players drafted Tuesday, but signee Grayson Saunier was also selected.The Collierville (Tennessee) prep pitcher went to the Texas Rangers with the 559th overall pick. He could still choose not to sign the late-round, low-dollar contract and play for the Rebels instead.Saunier became the first Ole Miss signee drafted since Day 1 of the draft Sunday, when Jackson Ferris went in the second round and Roman Anthony in Competitive Balance Round B.Signees J.T. Quinn and James Smith were unselected, a good sign for their chances of playing college baseball.Ole Miss pitcher Derek Diamond was the first Rebel off the board overall, being picked in the sixth round Monday. Catcher Hayden Dunhurst and pitcher Dylan DeLucia followed in the sixth round.Reliever Brandon Johnson was a ninth-round pick, while star first baseman Tim Elko went in the 10th round. 