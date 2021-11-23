It's Egg Bowl week, and the whole crew is together to preview the 118th gridiron battle between Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Parrish Alford, Stefan Krajisnik and Michael Katz answer the big questions heading into Mississippi's biggest football game of the season.

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Sr. OR 81;Casey Kelly;So.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;73;Eli Acker;Fr.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG; 54;Caleb Warren;So.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;97;Jamond Gordon;So.

NT;55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;35;Mark Robinson;Sr

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

