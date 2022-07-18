ATLANTA — If a college football team is a massive jigsaw puzzle, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are still learning how all the pieces will fit together come early September and beyond.
After losing star players like Matt Corral and Sam Williams to the NFL this offseason, the Rebels reloaded coming off their first 10-win regular season in program history, signing one of the top transfer classes in the country. Included in the group are former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg, former TCU running back Zach Evans, and several other high-caliber transfers.
Ole Miss once again looks like a team to be reckoned with in terms of talent on the roster. But star rankings aren’t going to determine whether the Rebels follow up on a stellar 2021 campaign.
“Our job is, I think, really challenging this year, because on paper we may look like we should be decent. Because we filled a lot of holes with transfer portals. That is a good system, when you lose really good players and you haven't been somewhere long enough to develop a lot of classes of depth. So we are grateful for that,” Kiffin said. “At the same time, with everything good, there are challenges as well. You have people coming from – like I've said, kids coming from different parenting, and we have to put them all together as this blended family. That is challenging.”
In addition to losing key playmakers on both sides of the ball, Ole Miss will also have a new offensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator, as Charlie Weis Jr. and Maurice Crum take the place of Jeff Lebby (Oklahoma) and D.J. Durkin (Texas A&M), respectively.
In prior iterations of college football, the veterans on your team eventually became the leaders and established a culture. In 2022, there aren’t a lot of players that stick around that long, and it’s a bit harder to get things to gel quickly.
“It’s a huge challenge. Because not only do you have to get the players into a culture, you have to get the coaches, with losing so many, and losing our strength coach, Wilson Love, which is very valuable in culture,” Kiffin said. “So, that’s a huge challenge that we’re into.”
That might also mean an offense that looks different than it did in 2021. Kiffin and his staff aren’t sticking players into a set offense; instead, they’re molding the offense to what they have. And at this point, it’s hard to say what exactly the Rebels have right now.
“One thing we do pretty well is change our offense to our players, to our skilled players. It's why people will say we look so different year to year,” Kiffin said. “That's not necessarily offseason studies, that is more who our players are. Now with the portal, we know less about that. I can't really tell you right now what it's going to look like.”
All eyes are on the quarterback position this offseason, where Dart will battle fellow sophomore Luke Altmyer for the right to succeed Corral, the seventh-place finisher in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting. The battle will go on through fall camp.
Dart played in six games as a true freshman in 2021, completing just under 62% of his passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Altmyer saw limited time behind Corral but played most of the Sugar Bowl following Corral’s injury, completing 15 of 28 passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
While there is a lot that remains to be played out across the depth chart — wide receiver, defensive line, and linebacker are among spots that have yet to be settled — who lines up under center is the question on everyone’s mind.
“It’ll be a fun competition, seeing the guys play it out. Both guys did good things in the spring and did some things (that showed) they’re both still young,” Kiffin said. “They’re both just going into their true sophomore years. A lot will be leading the team and taking care of the ball and making really good decisions. They’ll make each other better.”