The Ole Miss women’s basketball team finds itself in somewhat new territory. But the Rebels sure aren’t looking at it that way.
Ole Miss travels to Missouri (16-6, 5-4) on Thursday night.
After losses to top-ranked South Carolina and then-No. 15 Georgia, the Rebels (17-4 overall, 5-3 SEC) find themselves on their first losing streak of 2021-22. Ole Miss lost at South Carolina by 29 and fell at home to the Lady Bulldogs by 10. The Rebels were ranked in the AP poll for the first time in 15 years last week (No. 24) but have since dropped out.
Following a season-opening loss to Belmont, Ole Miss reeled off 13 wins in a row. After losing to Tennessee, the Rebels won four straight.
Nothing will change the ultimate goal — to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. Not a winning streak, nor a losing streak. The Rebels’ eyes remain on the prize.
“We’re not looking at it like that. As far as I’m concerned, we finished 5-3 in January,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We don’t as a team think like that. The season’s too long to be getting caught up in streaks. We didn’t even think like that when we had winning streaks. … I think (that mindset is) what has allowed our team to be balanced and focused throughout the season, honestly.”
The Tigers have one of the most impressive victories in college basketball, taking down South Carolina 70-69 in late December. The Tigers feature three players averaging at least 12 points per game, led by guard Aijha Blackwell’s 16.6. The 6-foot Blackwell also averages 13.4 rebounds a night, which ranks second in college basketball.
“She’s dynamic. She’s so tough, very physical. She thrives with that. It’s almost as if, if she can’t be physical, she feels like she’s not herself. And her size doesn’t matter,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Last she year, she got 15 (points) and six (rebounds) on us. if we could give her that type of game, that’d be huge for us.