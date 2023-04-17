Mississippi Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi coach Mike Bianco watches the team play against Mississippi State during the third inning of the Governor's Cup NCAA college baseball game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Pearl, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

OXFORD — On Saturday night, Mississippi State had Dakota Jordan. On Sunday afternoon, Mississippi State had Hunter Hines.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.