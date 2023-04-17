OXFORD — On Saturday night, Mississippi State had Dakota Jordan. On Sunday afternoon, Mississippi State had Hunter Hines.
While Ole Miss had players step up at various points in a series loss to the archrival Bulldogs this weekend, their heroic moments didn’t happen at the games’ most decisive junctures. Mississippi State’s did.
And, because of that, the Rebels are still searching for their first SEC series win in 2023 as they start the second half of conference play.
Ole Miss won the opener in Starkville 3-2 Friday night with stellar performances from junior starter Jack Dougherty and senior reliever Mitch Murrell, who combined to give up just three hits. The Rebels were walked off Saturday by Jordan, and on Sunday Hines broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a go-ahead two-run home run.
Ole Miss (20-16, 3-12 SEC) faces Arkansas State (12-20, 3-10 Sun Belt) in Jonesboro, Arkansas Tuesday at 6 p.m. before starting a three-game series at Swayze Field with No. 1 LSU Friday. Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Rebels defeated the Red Wolves 11-3 in their February meeting in Oxford.
“We competed so hard this weekend, but that doesn’t win you the game, (it) just puts you sometimes in positions to win the game. We just didn’t make the plays, make the pitches to win the game. At some point, somebody’s got to be the star,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “ … In these close games in the Southeastern Conference or a rivalry game, somebody’s got to make the big play or get the big hit. And, in the last two days, they got more of those than we did.”
In Saturday’s game, the Rebels trailed in the ninth but scored two runs to take a 7-6 lead on a double from junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and a single from senior first baseman Anthony Calarco. Things spiraled in the bottom of the inning on the mound, however, as Rebels pitching loaded the bases via three walks. Jordan took advantage with a game-winning, two-run single.
The Rebels trailed 3-0 Sunday afternoon but tied the game in the top of the seventh. Hines then played the part of hero for the Bulldogs, and Ole Miss wasn’t able to make any magic of its own in the eighth or ninth. The Rebels had no baserunners in the final two innings.
Ole Miss relievers surrendered six earned runs over 5.1 innings in the final two games of the series. The Rebels’ starters — Dougherty, junior Xavier Rivas and freshman J.T. Quinn — each pitched at least 5.1 innings in their respective starts and gave up a combined eight earned runs.
“When you lose close games, it’s tough. I think I looked before today, we had 11 losses (in SEC play) and five losses out of the bullpen. … We have to be better. There’s enough blame to go around, believe me," Bianco said. "I thought Murrell pitched his heart out this weekend, 37 pitches to get the win on Friday night and then come back on a day’s rest and then pitch like that today (Sunday) and, again, give us a chance, keep it close. But we have to be better all the way around.”
Quotable
“The only way to get those moments and those pitches and those things is to compete like we did today. Unfortunately, we’re not getting the results yet. But you have to continue to compete like that.” — Mike Bianco
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss has the worst conference win-loss record (3-12) in either the SEC East or West divisions this season … The Rebels’ next weekend opponent, LSU, lead the nation in scoring at 10.4 runs per game. Star outfielder Dylan Crews leads the nation with a .500 batting average and has nine home runs and 37 RBIs. Third baseman Tommy White is tied for first nationally with 62 RBIs.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.