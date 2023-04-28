OXFORD — Losers of four games in a row and looking for their first SEC series win of 2023, Ole Miss again looks to get its season headed in the right direction.
The Rebels (21-20, 3-15 SEC) host Georgia (23-18, 7-11) in a three-game series at Swayze Field beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
No. 1 LSU capped off its sweep of Ole Miss last weekend in Oxford with a game-winning two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning. The Rebels played Mississippi State at Pearl’s Trustmark Park for the Governor’s Cup on Tuesday and fell 2-1. Ole Miss went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position against the Bulldogs and notched one hit with two outs.
With 12 SEC games left in the season, the Rebels know they have to right the ship sooner than later. They’re also aware the onus is on them to do so.
“You have to do it. At the end of the day, you have to do it,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “I don’t think last year anybody really saw that team doing it until you do it. … It sounds like a broken record, (we) faced a pretty good offense tonight, you give up one earned run. You had the No. 1 team in the country on Sunday, and you don’t finish it out.
“… At some point, you have to do it. But yes, we still feel like we got it.”
Georgia enters this weekend’s series off a Tuesday loss to Georgia State but having swept a three-game series with No. 7 Arkansas last weekend.
Three Georgia batters have hit at least 13 home runs this season, led by first baseman Charlie Condon’s 18, and the team ranks 10th nationally with 77 longballs. Condon also leads the Bulldogs with a .416 batting average and 55 RBIs, which are third and tied for fourth in the SEC, respectively.
Following the series with Georgia, the Rebels have three-game sets at Missouri, against Auburn and at Alabama. Ole Miss dug itself into a well-chronicled hole last season before climbing out and ascending to the top of the college baseball world by winning the College World Series. Bianco says he and his team remain confident that they can get it together this season, but he is well aware the clock is ticking.
“Even last year, we weren’t at this point. But the guys hung together and, again, they keep showing up, and that’s what you have to do if you’re going to get through it,” Bianco said. “That’s what happened with last year’s team. They kept showing up and thought that they were good enough to get through it. But eventually you have to play well enough. There’s still time, but you’re running out of time. It’s time to turn the page.”
