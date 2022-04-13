OXFORD — As seems to be the case all over the field, there will be a host of new names making an impact for Ole Miss up the middle in 2022.
The Rebels will be without four of their top linebackers from last season come fall — Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson, Lakia Henry and MoMo Sanogo are all gone. Campbell pursued NFL hopes with a year of eligibility remaining, Robinson and Henry exhausted their eligibility, and Sanogo transferred to Louisville. The quartet combined to make 265 tackles last season.
The only returning linebackers with experience are senior Ashanti Cistrunk and sophomore Austin Keys. Cistrunk made 30 tackles last season, while Keys made 12 tackles in six games.
The Rebels reloaded through the transfer portal, signing Central Michigan’s Troy Brown and TCU’s Khari Coleman. Brown, a senior, was a three-time All-MAC pick with the Chippewas and has 215 tackles to his name. Coleman was a freshman All-American with the Horned Frogs as defensive end and is listed by the Rebels as a linebacker. The junior made 52 tackles in 18 games with TCU.
Ole Miss also added Northeast Mississippi Community College’s Reginald Hughes and high schooler Jaylon White out of Little Rock, Arkansas, though White is not yet with the team.
Auditions this spring for the two linebacker spots in Ole Miss’ 3-2-6 base defense haven’t yielded immediate contenders yet, as injuries have slowed down progress.
“We’ve battled some injuries there. Where, that’s a very big concern, depth for us, with a lot of new guys,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I mean really , basically your four guys that played significant snaps are gone at two spots, because we really only play two spots. So, that’s a big challenge for us.”
Offensive line depth in a better place
Kiffin has said on a few occasions this spring that the defensive line depth is getting close to where he wanted it when he first took the Ole Miss job. The offensive line is on the right track as well.
The first five seems fairly set with junior Jeremy James and senior transfer Mason Brooks (Western Kentucky) manning the tackle spots, senior Nick Broeker and redshirt sophomore Eli Acker at guard and junior Caleb Warren at center. Depth behind the starters has been an issue the last few years, but Kiffin believes the unit as a whole is being bolstered.
“(It’s) better. (They’re) doing a good job. That had been an issue here before, in our first couple years,” Kiffin said. “Hopefully those guys can continue to progress so we can be deeper and potentially rotate people.”