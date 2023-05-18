OXFORD — Ole Miss has hired Utah Tech’s Molly Rouse as its new soccer coach, the athletics department announced Thursday morning. Rouse will replace Matt Mott, who took the head coaching job at Oklahoma after 13 seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances with the Rebels.
Rouse, who played college soccer at Minnesota and was an assistant there, was the head coach at Utah Tech for three seasons. She was the first Division I coach in Trailblazers history, compiling a 19-29-5 record, including a 10-6-2 mark this past season. Utah Tech was previously in Division II.
“Molly is a rising star in the coaching profession, and we are elated for her to join the Ole Miss family,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in a release. “As a player and coach, we were immediately impressed with the depth of her knowledge, experience, and willingness to face any challenge head on, including guiding a team through the transition to D1.
"Once we spoke with her, we realized she has the passion and drive to compete for and win championships. Molly has remarkable vision, and we look forward to providing her the support and tools necessary to lead Rebel Soccer to an elite level.”
Rouse will be the third head coach in Ole Miss history. The program started in 1995.
“Reflecting on my previous experiences, I am thankful for the opportunity to play for and work with exceptional coaches who have shaped my coaching philosophy,” Rouse said in the release. “Each institution I have been a part of has prepared me for this moment, and I am ready to make a significant impact in the highly competitive SEC. I am confident that our collective efforts will yield great results and create a legacy of achievement at Ole Miss.”
