OXFORD — Ole Miss has hired Utah Tech’s Molly Rouse as its new soccer coach, the athletics department announced Thursday morning. Rouse will replace Matt Mott, who took the head coaching job at Oklahoma after 13 seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances with the Rebels.

