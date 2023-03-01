Ethan Groff

Ethan Groff, a transfer from Tulane, celebrates with teammates after his leadoff home run in the fifth.

 Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD – No. 4 Ole Miss defeated Louisiana Tech 4-3 at Swayze Field Wednesday in most unusual fashion.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

