Ole Miss takes abbreviated win against Louisiana Tech

By PARRISH ALFORD
Daily Journal
Mar 1, 2023

OXFORD – No. 4 Ole Miss defeated Louisiana Tech 4-3 at Swayze Field Wednesday in most unusual fashion.

The visitors had taken a 5-4 lead in the seventh, but the inning was not complete when play was stopped due to dangerous weather.

Play never resumed.

After the game, head coach Mike Bianco told reporters that sophomore pitcher Hunter Elliott has a sprained UCL and will return in mid-April if things progress as expected.

The rules stipulate that a shortened game becomes final only at the completion of an inning. At the end of the last completed inning – the sixth inning – the Rebels held a 4-3 lead.

The two teams split their mid-week series after Tech won 6-5 on Tuesday.

In its bid for a two-game sweep Tech scored two runs in the seventh just before the weather set in.

Tech's Logan McLeod doubled off Ole Miss reliever Brayden Jones to start the seventh.

Jones had just given up a run and two hits in the sixth and was replaced by Mitch Murrell after McLeod's hit.

McLeod took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 4.

Tech went ahead on an RBI double from Dalton Davis scoring Brody Drost, Murrell's first batter, who walked.

The Rebels were down 3-0 in the fourth when they tied the game with a leadoff home run from Kemp Alderman and two-out two-run single by Peyton Chatagnier.

Ole Miss took its first lead when Ethan Groff led off the fifth with a home run.

Tech got a leadoff double from Jorge Corona in the sixth. That's when Brayden Jones replaced Sam Tookoian and recorded three-straight outs, the third on a swinging strikeout with Corona at third base.

Ole Miss returns to action Friday against Maryland in Minneapolis.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.