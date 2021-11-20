OXFORD – No. 10 Ole Miss took care of business at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, taking down the Commodores 31-17 in the Rebels’ final home game of the 2021 campaign. Here are three takeaways from the victory.
They didn’t take Vanderbilt for granted despite being heavy favorites
Ole Miss made sure to get things started quickly, scoring its first touchdown just more than a minute into the game on a five-play drive, capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral to junior running back Jerrion Ealy. The plan was clearly to be aggressive early, as Corral was 10 of 14 passing for 133 yards in the first quarter alone and attempted 25 passes in the first half.
Already leading 17-6 with five minutes left in the first half, Ole Miss went for it on fourth-and-five from the 8-yard line. While the Rebels came up a yard short, it was emblematic of an aggressive mindset. Ole Miss would tack on one more touchdowns before halftime to take a 24-9 lead into the locker room.
The offense still isn’t as crisp as we’ve seen it
While the yardage totals in the first half were good for Ole Miss — 295 yards and 24 points — the Rebels struggled on third and fourth downs, going a combined 1 of 5. The fourth down attempt came inside the Vanderbilt 10-yard line and ended up a yard short.
The Rebels didn’t score a point in the third quarter and failed to make it past midfield. Ole Miss totaled just 45 yards in the third and had the ball for less than four minutes. The defense held Vanderbilt at bay as the offense figured things out, highlighted by a fourth-down stop at the Ole Miss 15-yard line that prevented the Commodores from making it a one-possession game.
For the second week in a row, the defense saved the day
With the offense failing to put the game out of reach, the Ole Miss defense stepped up once again in a similar manner to how it did against Texas A&M. The yardage totals weren’t stellar — Vanderbilt had 454 yards of offense — but the defense came up big more often than not, including a game-sealing, acrobatic interception from junior cornerback Deantre Prince deep in Ole Miss territory late in the fourth quarter.