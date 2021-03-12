OXFORD – Tim Elko homered for the sixth time in seven games, and it was a big one.
Elko’s grand slam in the bottom of the third sent No. 4 Ole Miss on its way, and the Rebels defeated Louisiana-Monroe 10-1 in the opening game of the final non-conference weekend series.
It was the seventh-straight win for Ole Miss (12-2). Game 2 is at 1:30 Saturday.
Elko’s slam was part of a five-run, five-hit third inning, and the Rebels led 6-0 when the dust settled.
Elko was 2 for 4 on with five RBIs on the night. He also had a run-scoring double.
With regular Friday starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy out with a sore chest muscle Gunnar Hoglund had an easy time with the Sun Belt Conference Warhawks (5-5) with a career-high 14 strikeouts in six scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and walked one.
Second baseman Peyton Chatagnier had three hits in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
His presence in the lineup allowed Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco to use freshman shortstop Jacob Gonzalez lower in the batting order. Gonzalez responded with three hits.
Kevin Graham was in the three-hit club too as the Rebels had a season-high 16 hits on the night.