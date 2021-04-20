OXFORD – After losing at weekend series at Mississippi State, Ole Miss will be back on the field tonight at home against Little Rock.
First pitch at Swayze Field is 6:30.
The Trojans went into a Monday afternoon game at Louisiana-Monroe 16-15 overall and a half game out of first place in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference.
Ole Miss (26-10) dropped six spots to No. 12 Monday in the latest release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25.
The Rebels have dropped three consecutive SEC series. They return to conference play Thursday at home against LSU.