After dropping two-straight games and six of seven overall to end the regular season, No. 13 seed Ole Miss faces No. 12 seed South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday night.
It will be Ole Miss’ fourth game under acting head coach Win Case, who took over following the departure of Kermit Davis prior to the LSU game. The Rebels are 1-2 under case.
Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15 SEC) won the first game against the Gamecocks this season (11-20, 4-14) in Columbia, South Carolina by 12 before dropping its matchup at SJB Pavilion last month by three.
The Rebels led their last matchup with the Gamecocks by three at halftime but shot 32% in the second half. Ole Miss led by four points with 1:31 to play but was outscored 9-2 to end the game, including a go-ahead 3-pointer from Jacobi Wright with 44 seconds remaining.
The Rebels nearly upset Missouri on the road Saturday in their regular-season finale but fell to the Tigers 82-77. All five of Ole Miss’ starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield’s 18. The Rebels shot just under 51% from the field in the loss.
Junior guard Matthew Murrell and Brakefield lead the Rebels in scoring at 14.9 and 10.9 points per game, respectively. Three South Carolina players average at least 10 points per game, led by G.G. Jackson’s 15.1. The Gamecocks enter the SEC Tournament having lost three of their last four games, though their last game was a win against Georgia.
The winner of Wednesday’s matchup will face fifth-seeded Tennessee in the second round of the tournament on Thursday. The SEC championship game is set for Sunday at noon.
The Rebels and Gamecocks tip off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.