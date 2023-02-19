OXFORD — Ole Miss took top-ranked South Carolina to overtime Sunday afternoon but fell to the Gamecocks 64-57.
Rebels senior guard Angel Baker hit a go-ahead jump shot with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter and, after South Carolina star Aliyah Boston missed three of four free throws, the game was tied at 55 and the shot clock turned off for Ole Miss.
The Rebels turned the ball over with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, however, giving the Gamecocks one last chance at the buzzer. Boston missed a jumper as time expired, sending the game to overtime.
The defending national champion Gamecocks outscored Ole Miss 9-2 in overtime.
The Rebels took every punch the top-ranked Gamecocks had to offer in the first half and hit right back, trailing by just a point at halftime. Defense ruled early, with South Carolina and Ole Miss shooting 34% and 36%, respectively. The Rebels forced six turnovers in the opening two quarters and held Boston — the reigning National Player of the Year — to three points on 1 of 3 from the field.
Ole Miss tied the game at 31, 33 and 36 and 38 in the third quarter. The Gamecocks looked as if they were going to break the game open in the fourth, leading by as many as six. But the Rebels kept responding, cutting the deficit back down to two on a Collins layup with less than five minutes to play.
Baker kissed one in perfectly off the glass on fastbreak with 2:34 to play to again cut the South Carolina lead to one and later gave Ole Miss the lead. Boston missed three-straight free throws before making one with 30 seconds to play to tie the game.
On the Rebels’ final possession of regulation, senior guard Marquesha Davis turned the ball over out of bounds right under the basket, allowing the Gamecocks to advance to halfcourt for one final shot. Boston’s attempt rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.