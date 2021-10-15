agate Ole Miss-Tennessee: Starting lineups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell (44) works during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) Danny Karnik Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss offenseQB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.Ole Miss defenseDE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.NT;55;KD Hill;Jr. OR 94;Quentin Bivens;Jr.DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;SrMLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.Ole Miss special teamsK;43;Caden Costa;Fr.P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.Tennessee offenseQB;5;Hendon Hooker;Sr.RB;8;Tiyon Evans;Jr. OR 2;Jabari Small;So.WR;1;Velus Jones Jr.;Sr. OR 3;JaVonta Payton;Sr.WR;11;Jalin Hyatt;So.WR;4;Cedric Tillman;Jr.TE;87;Jacob Warren;Jr. OR 88;Princeton Fant;Sr.LT;58;Darnell Wright;Jr.LG;75;Jerome Carvin;Sr.C;63;Cooper Mays;So.RG;76;Javontez Spraggins;So.RT;68;Cade Mays;Sr.Tennessee defenseDE;48;Ja’Quain Blakely;Sr.DT;94;Matthew Butler;Sr.DT;51;Elijah Simmons;So.DE;9;Tyler Baron;So.MLB;10;Juwan Mitchell;Sr.WLB;33;Jeremy Banks;Jr.STAR;26;Theo Jackson;Sr.CB;2;Alontae Taylor;Sr.S;22;Jaylen McCollough;Jr.S;1;Trevon Flowers;Sr.CB;4;Warren Burrell;Jr.Tennessee special teamsK;40;Chase McGrath;Sr.P;37;Paxton Brooks;Sr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Tennessee Volunteers Matt Corral Henry Parrish Jr. Hendon Hooker Velus Jones Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists