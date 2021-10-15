Chance Campbell

Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell (44) works during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

 Danny Karnik

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.

NT;55;KD Hill;Jr. OR 94;Quentin Bivens;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Tennessee offense

QB;5;Hendon Hooker;Sr.

RB;8;Tiyon Evans;Jr. OR 2;Jabari Small;So.

WR;1;Velus Jones Jr.;Sr. OR 3;JaVonta Payton;Sr.

WR;11;Jalin Hyatt;So.

WR;4;Cedric Tillman;Jr.

TE;87;Jacob Warren;Jr. OR 88;Princeton Fant;Sr.

LT;58;Darnell Wright;Jr.

LG;75;Jerome Carvin;Sr.

C;63;Cooper Mays;So.

RG;76;Javontez Spraggins;So.

RT;68;Cade Mays;Sr.

Tennessee defense

DE;48;Ja’Quain Blakely;Sr.

DT;94;Matthew Butler;Sr.

DT;51;Elijah Simmons;So.

DE;9;Tyler Baron;So.

MLB;10;Juwan Mitchell;Sr.

WLB;33;Jeremy Banks;Jr.

STAR;26;Theo Jackson;Sr.

CB;2;Alontae Taylor;Sr.

S;22;Jaylen McCollough;Jr.

S;1;Trevon Flowers;Sr.

CB;4;Warren Burrell;Jr.

Tennessee special teams

K;40;Chase McGrath;Sr.

P;37;Paxton Brooks;Sr.

