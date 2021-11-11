Matt Corral (copy)

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;81;Casey Kelly;So. OR Chase 83;Chase Rogers;Sr.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;50;Jalen Cunningham;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG; 54;Caleb Warren;So.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;97;Jamond Gordon;So.

NT;55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;35;Mark Robinson;Sr

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Texas A&M offense

QB;10;Zach Calzada;So.

RB;28;Isaiah Spiller;Jr.

WR;5;Jalen Preston;Jr

WR;0;Ainias Smith;Jr.

WR;1;Desmond Demas;Fr.

TE;85;Jalen Wydermyer;Jr.

LT;58;Jahmir Johnson;Sr.

LG;55;Kenyon Green;Jr.

C;61;Bryce Foster;Fr.

RG;64;Layden Robinson;So.

RT;76;Reuben Fatheree II;Fr.

Texas A&M defense

DE;3;Tyree Johnson;Sr.

DT;8;DeMarvin Leal;Jr.

DT;92;Jayden Peevy;Sr.

DE;2;Micheal Clemons;Sr.

WLB;1;Aaron Hansford;Sr.

MLB;32;Andre White;Jr.

CB:7;Tyreek Chappell;Fr.

S;9;Leon O’Neal Jr.;Sr.

S;26;Demani Richardson;Jr.

CB;17;Jaylon Jones;So.

NICKEL;27;Antonio Johnson;So.

Texas A&M special teams

K;47;Seth Small;Sr. OR 36;Caden Davis;So.

P;95;Nik Constantinou;So.

