Ole Miss-Texas A&M: Starting lineups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Nov 11, 2021 Ole Miss offenseQB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.TE;81;Casey Kelly;So. OR Chase 83;Chase Rogers;Sr.LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.LG;50;Jalen Cunningham;So.C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.RG; 54;Caleb Warren;So.RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.Ole Miss defenseDE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.DT;97;Jamond Gordon;So.NT;55;KD Hill;Jr.DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.OLB;35;Mark Robinson;SrMLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.CB;5;Deantre Prince;Jr.SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.Ole Miss special teamsK;43;Caden Costa;Fr.P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.Texas A&M offenseQB;10;Zach Calzada;So.RB;28;Isaiah Spiller;Jr.WR;5;Jalen Preston;JrWR;0;Ainias Smith;Jr.WR;1;Desmond Demas;Fr.TE;85;Jalen Wydermyer;Jr.LT;58;Jahmir Johnson;Sr.LG;55;Kenyon Green;Jr.C;61;Bryce Foster;Fr.RG;64;Layden Robinson;So.RT;76;Reuben Fatheree II;Fr.Texas A&M defenseDE;3;Tyree Johnson;Sr.DT;8;DeMarvin Leal;Jr.DT;92;Jayden Peevy;Sr.DE;2;Micheal Clemons;Sr.WLB;1;Aaron Hansford;Sr.MLB;32;Andre White;Jr.CB:7;Tyreek Chappell;Fr.S;9;Leon O'Neal Jr.;Sr.S;26;Demani Richardson;Jr.CB;17;Jaylon Jones;So.NICKEL;27;Antonio Johnson;So.Texas A&M special teamsK;47;Seth Small;Sr. OR 36;Caden Davis;So.P;95;Nik Constantinou;So.