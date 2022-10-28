Quarterbacks
Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart has had an uneven season but has largely been productive, with 11 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and an average of 269 yards of total offense per game (47th nationally). Texas A&M quarterbacks have had a tough go of it in 2022, as starter Haynes King has thrown six touchdowns and six interceptions while completing just 57% of his passes. King is expected to play Saturday. Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
Texas A&M Devon Achane is far and away the best playmaker on the Aggies’ offense. He’s run for 627 yards, caught an additional 26 passes and is a dynamic returner. No other player on Texas A&M has more than 95 rushing yards. Ole Miss has a pair of star runners in freshman Quinshon Judkins and junior Zach Evans, who have 831 yards and 605 yards, respectively. Evans did not play against LSU, however, and his availability changes this head-to-head matchup. Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receiver
As is expected with an inconsistent running game, the Aggies’ receiving corps is a bit of a mixed bag. True freshman Evan Stewart leads the team with 32 catches for 390 yards. The team’s expected leading receiver, Ainias Smith, is out for the season. Ole Miss seniors Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath and junior Jordan Watkins have a combined 1,401 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, though Heath left the LSU game with an apparent injury. Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
The Rebels have had issues in pass protection this season despite stellar sack numbers, and it came to light against LSU. After giving up three sacks in the first three games, the Tigers were able to get to Dart three times last Saturday. Texas A&M has injuries up front and was rather inexperienced to begin with, with three freshmen atop the depth chart. The Aggies give up 2.14 sacks per game and have the 105th-ranked rush offense (121 yards per game). Edge: Ole Miss
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Defensive line
Texas A&M is talented and stout up front, with three starters weighing at least 300 pounds. Fadil Diggs leads the Aggies with three sacks this season. The Rebels did notch four sacks against LSU, with three combined from juniors Cedrick Johnson and Jared Ivey. But the run defense was exposed for the second week in a row, and that partially falls on Ole Miss defenders up front. Edge: Texas A&M
Linebackers
The Rebels have given up 250 yards or more rushing in each of the last two games, and the play at linebacker plays a part in that. Junior Khari Coleman seems to have found his stride since returning from injury, however, racking up seven tackles last weekend — a welcomed sight for Ole Miss, to say the least. Texas A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. and Andrew White Jr. are a solid tandem up the middle, though the Aggies have their issues against the run, too (179 yards allowed per game, 102nd nationally). Edge: Texas A&M.
Secondary
For all the problems the Aggies have had at points during the 2022 campaign, the defense in general hasn’t been among them. Specifically, the pass defense has been stellar, with Texas A&M giving up just 174 yards per game (12th nationally). Just two opponents have thrown for 200 yards or more against the Aggies. Ole Miss has been good against the pass for large stretches of the season, but LSU’s Jayden Daniels had his way last week. Edge: Texas A&M
Special teams
Achane already has a kickoff return touchdown this season and is seventh nationally in kickoff returns at 28 yards per return. Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz and Texas A&M’s Randy Bond have been stellar for their respective teams, having made a combined 16 of 19 tries. Edge: Texas A&M
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.