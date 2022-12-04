The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
It is the third-straight bowl appearance for the Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC), who started the season 7-0 but lost four of five games, including the last three in a row.
Ole Miss played in the 2021 Outback Bowl, defeating No. 7 Indiana 26-20 in the program’s 2022 Sugar Bowl last season, falling to Baylor 21-7. It was the program’s tenth Sugar Bowl berth.
"Our team is excited to get back on the field and compete against a premier program like Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said in the news release. "We look forward to representing our university in the state of Texas and on this national stage."
It will be the seventh meeting between the Rebels and Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) and fourth meeting in a bowl game. Ole Miss is 3-0 all-time in the postseason against Texas Tech and 4-2 overall, the last meeting between the two coming in the 2018 season opener.
Ole Miss has a 24-14 record in bowls all-time.
"We look forward to making our first appearance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and continuing our rich bowl tradition," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in a statement. "Houston is one of our largest and most passionate alumni bases, and this game presents an excellent opportunity to join the Ole Miss family in the Lone Star state. We are grateful for this national platform, and we expect Rebel Nation to be well represented."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.