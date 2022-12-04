djr-2022-11-25-sport-olemiss-judkins-arp2

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins reaches out for the extra yards in first quarter on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl Thursday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — Ole Miss will play Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston, Ole Miss announced Sunday afternoon. Action Network's Brett McMurphy was the first to report the news.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.