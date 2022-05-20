OXFORD — During its seven-game winning streak, Ole Miss mastered the art of timely hitting. After a brief setback Thursday night, the Rebels got back to their hitting ways Friday against No. 6 Texas A&M.
The Rebels (32-20, 14-15 SEC) were 10 for 22 with runners in scoring position and, despite a tough start, freshman Hunter Elliott was solid on the mound for the most part, pitching into the fifth after giving up three runs in the first. The Rebels scored 11 runs in the first five innings in a 14-6 win No. 6 Texas A&M in the second game of the series. Seven different Ole Miss batters drove in runs.
"We look exactly, right now, how we thought we would be the whole year. This is who we thought we were going to be every game," junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. "Turns out it didn't happen, happens to good teams and bad teams. But at least we're fighting, and it's better late than never."
Senior left fielder Kevin Graham went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs. He found himself locked in a lengthy battle with Aggies pitcher Alex Magers in the bottom of the fifth. The at-bat lasted 12 pitches — including seven-straight foul balls at one point — but Graham ultimately won out, lining an RBI single to left field to put the Rebels up 11-5.
"To be honest, wasn't thinking much until Swayze started getting into it. I don't know if I had ever seen them get behind just a long at-bat like that before," Graham said. "That was pretty cool, kept me going. I owe that hit to them."
Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman each hit home runs in the seventh, the Rebels’ only longballs in the game. Alderman led the Rebels with four RBIs. Ole Miss had 17 hits in the game.
The Rebels were without head coach Mike Bianco, who was serving a one-game suspension after being ejected from Thursday night’s game. Bianco and senior pitcher John Gaddis were both tossed in the top of the ninth after warnings were issued to both teams following a home run from Dylan Rock that caused a confrontation as he rounded the bases. Gaddis threw behind the next Aggies batter, leading to the ejections. Ole Miss lost the opener 10-5.
Elliott had an uneven first inning, as three-straight hitters reached base following a flyout by leadoff hitter Trevor Werner. The Aggies (34-17, 18-11) scored three runs in the inning, including two on a two-out single from catcher Troy Claunch. The Rebels came right back and notched consecutive hits to put runners on the corners for senior first baseman Tim Elko. Elko hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score senior third baseman Justin Bench from third.
Ole Miss tied the game in the bottom of the second, scoring runs on hits from Dunhurst and sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants. Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman gave the Rebels their first lead in the third inning with a two-run double up the middle that awkwardly bounced over the shortstop and kept rolling, allowing Elko and Graham to score from the corners.
Ole Miss scored three runs each in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Texas A&M threatened in the fourth, loading the bases on Elliott and bringing Rock to the plate. Rock flew out to right field to end the inning.
Elliott went four full innings and gave up four earned runs, walking five and striking out three.
"(Elliott) struggled early in the first few innings, missed some spots, and they got some big hits," Dunhurst said. "He just battled today, and he didn't have his great stuff or his best stuff, but he battled."
The Rebels and Aggies wrap up their regular-season schedules Saturday with the rubber match of the series. First pitch is 1:30 p.m.
OXFORD — After falling to No. 6 Texas A&M 10-5 Thursday night, Ole Miss (31-20, 13-15 SEC) will try to rebound Friday against the Aggies at Swayze Field. The Rebels will be without head coach Mike Bianco, who was suspended one game for his ejection in Thursday's game. Assistant Mike Clement will serve in his place. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Pregame
Here is the Rebels' lineup. Freshman Hunter Elliott will start on the mound.
1. 3B Justin Bench
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. RF Hayden Leatherwood
7. C Hayden Dunhurst
8. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
9. CF T.J. McCants
First inning
Elliott had trouble hitting his spots after the first batter flew out to center field, as the Aggies kept reaching base. Texas A&M scored three runs in the top of the inning. Senior third baseman Justin Bench and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez got back-to-back hits to put runners on the corners for senior first baseman Tim Elko. Elko hit a sacrifice fly to drive Bench in. It's 3-1 heading to the second.
Second inning
Elliott settled down in the second, retiring the Aggies in order. Senior right fielder Hayden Leatherwood hit a double down the first base line. Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst drove Leatherwood in with a single to center. Dunhurst scored on a line drive to right from sophomore center fielder T.J. McCants to tie the game at three.
Third inning
Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman gave the Rebels the lead with a two-run double that scored runners from the corners. Ole Miss leads 5-3.
Fourth inning
The Aggies loaded the bases, but Elliott was able to get out of the jam with no damage done. A single from junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier and reach-by-error from Bench put runners on second and third with one out for Gonzalez. Gonzalez lined a ball to center to bring home one run. After a walk from Elko, the bases were loaded for Graham. Graham hit a single to drive in a pair of runs. Ole Miss leads 8-3.
Fifth inning
The Aggies scored two runs in the inning. The first three runners of the Rebels' half of the inning reached, including McCants on a perfect bunt single. Bench singled home two runs. Graham partook in a 12-pitch at-bat an eventually singled home another run. Rebels lead 11-5.
Sixth inning
Texas A&M scored a run with two outs. The Rebels got runners on in the bottom of the inning but were unable to score. Ole Miss leads 11-6.
Seventh inning
Mallitz retired the Aggies in order. Gonzalez hit a missile to right field for a solo home run. Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman then hit a two-run shot to make it 14-6.