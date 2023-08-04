Cent Arkansas Mississippi Football

Mississippi tight end Michael Trigg (0) catches a seven-yard touchdown pass against Central Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mississippi won 59-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

NEW YORK – Ole Miss tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Michael Trigg have been named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Friends of John Mackey on Friday.

