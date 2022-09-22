Ben Williams

Yazoo City native Ben Williams in 1972 became the first African-American to play in a varsity football game at Ole Miss.

 AP | File

OXFORD – Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter announced Thursday.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus