OXFORD – Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter announced Thursday.
Williams' jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, on Nov. 24.
He was 65 when he died of natural causes in 2020.
Williams will be just the fourth player in Ole Miss football history to have his number retired, joining Archie Manning (18), Chucky Mullins (38) and Eli Manning (10).
"It is our honor to recognize Gentle Ben and his immense impact by enshrining his No. 74 among the greats to ever wear the Red and Blue," Carter said. "Few individuals in the history of our university have opened more doors for others than Ben. In a year that our campus is celebrating 60 years of integration, the athletics department is excited to forever distinguish Ben — the player and the person — for breaking down walls in our football program and helping make Ole Miss what it is today."
Williams, who was affectionately known as "Gentle Ben", joined James Reed to become the first African-American student-athletes to sign football scholarships with the Rebels.
A native of Yazoo City, Williams was a four-year letterwinner for the Rebels (1972-75) and earned All-America honors, drawing a first team distinction in 1975. Williams was also a three-time first team All-SEC selection and member of Ole Miss' Football Team of the Century.
Williams owns the program record for career sacks with 37, including an Ole Miss single-season record of 18 in 1973. Over his career, he amassed 377 tackles, including a career-high 116 as a senior.
He played 10 NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, earning Pro Bowl selection in 1983 and later being named among the all-time top 50 Buffalo players.
Williams became a business owner in Jackson and was active in Ole Miss alumni work and community volunteer efforts.
