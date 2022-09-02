Quarterbacks
This is the question on every Ole Miss fan’s mind — will it be sophomore Luke Altmyer or sophomore USC transfer Jaxson Dart (or a combination of both) under center. Gunnar Watson has been named Troy’s starter, and he has plenty of experience (24 career passing touchdowns). Dart and Altmyer will have a better set of skill position players, however, and each holds the talent edge.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
Troy returns Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 701 yards and five touchdowns last season. Ole Miss lost all three of its lead runners from 2021 but added TCU’s Zach Evans, SMU’s Ulysses Bentley IV and freshman Quinshon Judkins. The trio is extremely talented and will likely receiver a lot of carries early, particularly with uncertainty at quarterback.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
As is the case with the running backs, Ole Miss has a new deck of cards at receiver for the most part. Senior Jonathan Mingo returns and will start at one spot. A trio of transfers in junior Jordan Watkins, senior Jaylon Robinson and senior Malik Heath will see time at the other spots, as will senior Jalen Knox, freshman J.J. Henry and junior Dayton Wade. Add in sophomore USC transfer tight end Michael Trigg, and this group is deep.
Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
Ole Miss’ offensive line is one of the team’s few offensive units with returning experience, with the only new piece set to be senior right tackle Mason Brooks, formerly of Western Kentucky. Senior Nick Broeker is a guard now, and he, junior tackle Jeremy James and sophomore guard Eli Acker have a combined 69 starts among them.
Edge: Ole Miss
Defensive line
Ole Miss will miss Sam Williams and his 12.5 sacks from last year. But there is plenty of talent — returning and new — in the trenches. Junior defensive end Cedric Johnson will look to take his game to the next level after notching 6.5 sacks last year. Senior Tavius Robinson and junior Georgia Tech transfer Jared Ivey will get most of the work at the other end spot. Up the middle, former Auburn junior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues, senior K.D. Hill, juniors Jamond Gordon and Isaiah Iton and redshirt freshman Tywone Malone should be stout.
Edge: Ole Miss
Linebackers
This is where Troy excels. Senior Carlton Martial is one of the best linebackers in the country, with 442 tackles already amassed in his storied career. Javon Solomon is a hybrid end/linebacker who had 11 sacks last season and 17 tackles for loss. K.J. Robertson has 188 career tackles. The Trojans have a very experienced linebacking group that is going to make life difficult. If there’s one area of Ole Miss’ team that lacks veteran, SEC experience, it’s at linebacker.
Edge: Troy
Secondary
Troy has experience in its secondary, with cornerback Reddy Steward and safeties T.J. Harris and Dell Pettus among the standouts. Ole Miss counters with an experienced group of its own, led by senior safeties A.J. Finley and Otis Reese, and senior cornerbacks Deantre Prince and Miles Battle. The Rebels added former Iowa State junior safety Isheem Young, former Auburn sophomore safety Ladarius Tennison and also have sophomore safety Tysheem Johnson and true freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun.
Edge: Even
Special teams
Ole Miss will break in a new punter and kicker, though the latter — senior Jonathan Cruz — made 41 field goals in his Charlotte career. Junior Fraser Masin has yet to attempt a collegiate punt. Troy’s Brooks Buce was 8 of 9 on field goal tries last season, and punter Mike Rivers has experience from his time at North Carolina A&T, where he averaged 40.6 yards per punt in 2021.
Edge: Troy
