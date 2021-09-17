djr-2020-11-29-sport-ole-miss-drummond-arp1

Ole Miss receiver Dontario Drummond keeps his eye on a pass from Matt Corral that led to the Rebels first score on Mississippi State at the 6:03 mark in the first quarter of the 2020 Egg Bowl.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Oton;So. OR 97;Jamond Gordon;So.

NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr. OR 55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr.

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr. OR 46;MoMo Sanogo;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr. OR 6;MilesBattle;Jr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Tulane offense

QB;7;Michael Pratt;Fr.

RB;20;Cameron Carroll;So.

SB;5;Ygenio Booker;So. OR 4;Jha’Quan Jackson;So.

TE;80;Tyrick James;Jr. OR 84;Will Wallace;Jr.

WR;2;Duece Watts;Jr.

WR; 4;Jha’Quan Jackson;So.

WR;23;Jaetavian Toles;Sr.

LT;79 Joey Claybrook;Jr.

LG;64;Corey Dublin;Sr.

C;52;Sincere Haynesworth;So.

RG;58;Caleb Thomas;Fr.

RT;69;Rashad Green;Fr.

Tulane defense

Joker;3;Angelo Anderson;Fr.

DE;46;JoJo Dorceus;Sr.

NT;77;Jeffrey Johnson;Jr.

DT;94;Eric Hicks Jr.;Fr.

LB;1;Nick Anderson;Jr.

LB;2;Dorian Williams;So.

LB;33;Kevin Henry;Sr.

CB;9;Jaylon Monroe;Sr.

FS;37;Macon Clark;Jr.

SS;31;Larry Brooks;Jr.

CB;7;Lance Robinson;So.

Tulane special teams

K;62;Merek Glover;Jr.

P;97;Ryan Wright;Jr.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus