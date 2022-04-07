OXFORD – Above all else, it was defense that disappointed Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco.
The No. 9 Rebels traveled to Pearl Tuesday and fell to No. 18 Southern Miss 10-7. Ole Miss (19-9, 4-5 SEC) trailed by three heading to the bottom of the seventh, took a one-run lead and then ultimately surrendered it in the eighth.
Ole Miss pitching was far from perfect — nine of the 10 Golden Eagles runs were earned — but a combined trio of errors in the third and fourth innings and overall less-than-stellar defense was as much to blame as anything happening on the mound, Bianco said.
“We’re still learning on the mound,” Bianco said. “We had a couple walks tonight on just four-straight balls, and at the bottom of the lineup where you’re just giving them too many opportunities. And so obviously, that was a factor. But I’m more disappointed in the defense.”
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
The Rebels host Alabama (18-12, 4-5) in a three-game series at Swayze Field starting Friday. First pitch Friday is 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network-plus. Ole Miss is 13-4 at home this season.
The Crimson Tide has won three games in a row and took last weekend’s series against Texas A&M. Alabama’s pitching staff ranks 37th nationally with a 3.84 ERA. Expected Friday night starter Garrett McMillan has a 3.05 ERA and 44 strikeouts in just over 41 innings pitched.
Help might be on the way sooner than later for the Rebels, as senior outfielder Kevin Graham took batting practice earlier in the week. He has been out for a month after suffering a fractured wrist. Graham was hitting .308 with four home runs and 17 RBIs prior to the injury.
Bianco also said he thought redshirt sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants “(will) be fine for the weekend” after suffering an ankle injury last weekend. McCants did not play against Southern Miss.