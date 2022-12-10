Kermit Davis

Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis has 499 career wins, counting his three seasons as a junior college coach. He chases career win No. 500 tonight at home against No. 17 Auburn.

OXFORD — The Ole Miss men’s basketball team snapped its two-game losing streak Saturday, cruising past Valparaiso 98-61 at SJB Pavilion in a game the Rebels led by as many as 42. Here are three takeaways from Ole Miss’ (7-2) win over the Beacons (4-7).

