Ole Miss right-hander Jack Dougherty had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings against Delaware in Game 2 last Saturday. This Friday he returns to a starting role in place of Hunter Elliott.

OXFORD — The last time Ole Miss junior Jack Dougherty started on the mound, he was in Omaha in front of 25,000 screaming fans, on his way to cementing himself in Rebels lore for eternity.

