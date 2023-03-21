NCAA Mississippi Southern Miss Baseball

Southern Mississippi catcher Rodrigo Montenegro stands near the plate as Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez scores during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

OXFORD — Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and junior catcher Kemp Alderman hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning against Arkansas-Pine Bluff to break a scoreless tie, and No. 13 Ole Miss snapped a four-game losing streak with a 11-1 win over the Golden Lions.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.