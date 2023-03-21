Southern Mississippi catcher Rodrigo Montenegro stands near the plate as Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez scores during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
OXFORD — Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and junior catcher Kemp Alderman hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning against Arkansas-Pine Bluff to break a scoreless tie, and No. 13 Ole Miss snapped a four-game losing streak with a 11-1 win over the Golden Lions.
Ole Miss scored eight runs in the sixth inning to put the run-rule into effect.
“(It was) just a bad week where the other teams played really well and we did nothing to combat that. And, you have to in our game,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “Because, like tonight, it can turn on a dime.”
Freshman T.J. Quinn got the start and went three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Ole Miss (14-6, 0-3 SEC) pitchers went four innings and gave up one earned run.
The Rebels were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position through the first four innings. Gonzalez broke the shutout with a two-run shot to right center. Off Arkansas-Pine Bluff (8-11, 1-2 SWAC) pitcher Peyton Niemann. Alderman followed up with a solo shot in the next at-bat.
Junior right fielder T.J. McCants hit a solo home run in the sixth, the first of three the Rebels would hit in the inning; the ball was hit so far the right fielder simply turned around and stared as it sailed over the home bullpen and into the stands. Senior centerfielder Ethan Groff hit a three-run home run later in the inning. Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a three-run home run with two outs to give Ole Miss its 10-run cushion.
“At first, it wasn’t looking too great,” Chatagnier said. “ … We can’t try to do too much against them. We have to just stay within ourselves, stick to our approach, and we got it done. We have enough mature and older guys that we figured it out.”
