OXFORD – Back in December, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said the transfer portal was going to play a big part in the Rebels’ plans.
He wasn’t kidding.
The Rebels, fresh off the first 10-win regular season in program history and a Sugar Bowl berth, are reloading rather than rebuilding this offseason. National Signing Day looks a little different than it used to — the January class consists of 13 transfers.
Ole Miss has added USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Michael Trigg and linebacker Danny Lockhart II, TCU running back Zach Evans, Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown, Iowa State safety Isheem Young, Auburn safety Ladarius Tennison and defensive lineman J.J. Pegues, Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks, Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins, Western Kentucky wide receiver Dayton Wade, Nicholls State wide receiver Lex Boucvalt, and Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jared Ivey. Seven of the players are ranked as four-star transfers by 247Sports, and Dart is a five-star.
Boucvalt, Gibson, Lockhart and Wade are non-scholarship players.
Five players who signed with Ole Miss in December — running back Quinshon Judkins, defensive back Davison Igbinosun, punter Fraser Martin, defensive back Jarell Stinson and linebacker Reginald Hughes have already enrolled at school. Former Houston High School (Tennessee) linebacker Carter Gibson has also walked on and enrolled.
“It’s almost like combining, talking about a draft class and a free agency class in the NFL in the same time frame, which doesn’t happen,” Kiffin said. “We just tried to make the best of the situation.
“We’re still working, and I think that’s what’s going to happen, now you’re just going to be year-round looking at things. … We basically have year-round free agency in football, which is obviously a major issue, why they don’t do it in professional sports. So, it is what it is, we’re just trying to make the best of the rules and the situations.”
Ole Miss has the second-ranked transfer portal class in the entire country according to 247Sports, behind just USC, who on Tuesday signed former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to claim the top spot.
Head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted out a picture of himself as the “Portal King” on Monday, swapping out the face of Tiger King star Joe Exotic for his own. On Tuesday Kiffin joked that the outfit and title would have to be transferred to USC head coach Lincoln Riley.
For 247Sports’ national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman, Kiffin’s success winning the portal isn’t that big of a surprise.
Combine his charisma with a stellar 2021 season and a new contract, and Ole Miss kind of sold itself in the portal.
“We all knew that Lane had the ability to be an electric recruiter. We all knew he had the personality that people were going to get drawn to,” Huffman said. “(The new contract) kind of made him even more attractive.”
Generally speaking, Ole Miss is not going to win the biggest high school recruiting battles on a consistent basis against the likes of Alabama, Georgia or Texas. The Rebels can, however, win the portal. And that ends up being just as good.
The Rebels are expected to sign just one or two high schoolers on Wednesday.
In December, Ole Miss signed the No. 23 class in the country during the early signing period, a somewhat underwhelming standing given the rest of the SEC; Ole Miss was No. 10 of 14 teams in the conference. But the addition of transfer portal signees to bolster areas of need changes everything.
Losing players the caliber of quarterback Matt Corral, linebacker Chance Campbell, defensive end Sam Williams and running backs Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. used to be a gut punch. While losing them is still brutal, the transfer portal softens the blow and allows well-oiled programs to have a better chance of not skipping a beat.
“I think you’re going to see more and more schools go that route for the quick fixes,” Huffman said.
The biggest prize of the class is Dart, who threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions as a true freshman at USC in 2021. Coming out of Utah’s Corner Canyon High School, Dart was the 2020 Gatorade and MaxPreps National Player of the Year and was a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder threw for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns as a high school senior with an additional 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Kiffin said it is still an open quarterback competition between Dart, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent. Altmyer, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, took over for Corral when he was hurt in the Sugar Bowl.
“This is a very open competition. Just because the social media world, and pictures, and tweeting and all the stuff that, you know, now that we do that helps in recruiting, that helps other kids see it for classes to come, it’s marketing. That’s why we do all of it,” Kiffin said. “It doesn’t mean, ‘Well, we did all this, it means Jaxson Dart’s the quarterback and Luke’s not.’ That’s just the marketing world that we’re in, the use of social media.
“We’re just trying to add players to positions, either where we didn’t recruit well at positions years ago here, or where people have left or gone early to the draft, too. So, there’s a lot of areas and reasons why you add certain things.”
Evans, Brown, and Young figure to fill huge holes as well. Evans was the No. 16 prospect in the country in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. In two years at TCU, Evans ran for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns. Given the losses of three running backs that had at least 500 rushing yards, Evans figures to play a vital role in the Rebels’ always-potent rushing attack.
Campbell was an immediate plug-and-start transfer at linebacker from Maryland last offseason, and Brown looks to be the type of player who might do the same for Ole Miss in 2022. Brown was a three-time All-MAC player for the Chippewas, racking up 215 total tackles, including 31.5 for loss. With the losses of Campbell, Mark Robinson and Lakia Henry, Brown’s presence will be huge.
“We sure hope so,” Kiffin said. “That was definitely a position of need, with Chance leaving early and not a lot of numbers there at all, at that position. So, you see a lot of linebackers signed.”
Safety Jake Springer missed a portion of the 2021 season but made a huge impact for Ole Miss when he was on the field — the entire defensive energy felt different when he was available. He, too, has exhausted his eligibility. The addition of Young, the 2020 Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year, will likely make Springer’s departure a little easier to stomach as well. Young made 109 total tackles in his Iowa State career and intercepted three passes.
The most recent transfer commitment fills a huge need as well. Ivey was a four-star recruit when he signed with Georgia Tech. He had 1.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in 2021 as a sophomore. With Williams headed to the NFL, Ivey and Cedric Johnson (6.5 sacks in 2021) can provide the strong pass rushing presence and run anchoring the Rebel’s three-man defensive front requires.