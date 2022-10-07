Ole Miss-Vanderbilt: Starting lineups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi cornerback Davison Igbinosun (20) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) Thomas Graning Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team. Ole Miss offenseQB;2;Jaxson Dart;So.RB;6;Zach Evans;Jr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Sr.WR;8;Malik Heath;Sr.WR;9;Jaylon Robinson;Sr. OR 11;Jordan Watkins;Jr.TE;0;Michael Trigg;So.LT;71;Jayden Williams;Fr.LG;64;Nick Broeker;Sr.C;54;Caleb Warren;Jr.RG;73,Eli Acker;So.RT;78;Jeremy James;Jr.Ole Miss defense (12 positions listed)DE;2;Cedric Johnson;Jr.DT;89;J.J. Pegues;Jr.NT;38;KD Hill;Sr.DE;95;Tavius Robinson;Sr.LB;11;Austin Keys;So. OR 23;Khari Coleman;Jr.LB;8;Troy Brown;Sr.DB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.CB;7;Deantre Prince;Sr.SS;1;Isheem Young;Jr.FS;21;AJ Finley;Sr.DB;0;Tysheem Johnson;So OR 13;Ladarius Tennison;So.CB;20;Davison Igbinosun;Fr. OR 6;Miles Battle;Sr.Ole Miss special teamsK;14;Jonathan Cruz;Sr.P;12;Fraser Masin;Jr. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Vanderbilt offenseQB;13;A.J. Swann;Fr.RB;2;Ray Davis;SrWR;16;Jayden McGowan;Fr.WR;14;Will Sheppard;Jr.WR;3;Quincy Skinner.;So.TE;86;Ben Bresnahan;Sr.LT;55;Gunnar Hansen;So.LG;75;Ben Cox;Jr. OR 71;Gage Pitchford;So.C;62;Julian Hernandez;Sr.RG;50;Bradley Ashmore;Jr.RT;66;Jacob Brammer;Sr.Vanderbilt defenseDE;90;Nate Clifton;Sr.NT;91;Christian James;Sr.DT;35;Malik Langham;Sr.STAR;88;Michael Owusu;Sr. OR 92;Darren Agu;Fr.LB;0;Anfernee Orji;Sr.LB;32;Ethan Barr;Jr. OR 19;Kane Patterson;Sr.ANCHOR;43;De’Rickey Wright;Jr. OR 13;C.J. Taylor;So.CB;25;Jeremy Lucien;Sr.CB;8;Tyson Russell;So.SS;21;Maxwell Worship;Sr.NB;23;Jaylen Mahoney;Sr.Vanderbilt special teamsK;36;Joseph Bulovas;Sr.P;45;Matthew Hayball;Sr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Vanderbilt Commodores Jaxson Dart Aj Swann Quinshon Judkins Zach Evans Sr. Jr. Ole Miss Inorganic Chemistry Chemistry Vanderbilt Offense Special Team Fr. Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters