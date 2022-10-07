Quarterbacks
Freshman A.J. Swann has taken over for Mike Wright as Vanderbilt’s starter and has done a nice job, throwing six touchdowns without an interception. The Commodores are much-improved offensively this season, up nearly 20 points per game from where they were a season ago to 34.2 points per game. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart still has the occasional turnover but, for the most part, has played pretty solidly this season. His running ability adds a lot to an already potent Rebels rushing attack.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
The SEC’s second-leading rusher is freshman Quinshon Judkins (535 yards), and he’s not even Ole Miss’ starter. That honor goes to junior Zach Evans, who has 389 yards despite injury issues the last few weeks. The Rebels average 262 rushing yards per game — good for fifth nationally — and stellar tailback play is a big reason for that. Vanderbilt’s Ray Davis has 402 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
Vanderbilt’s Will Sheppard is tied for second in the nation with seven touchdown grabs through five games. He and Jayden McGowan have a combined 641 receiving yards; the rest of the team has a combined 352 yards. Senior Malik Heath leads the Rebels with 320 yards and is tied with sophomore Michael Trigg with three touchdown receptions. While no Ole Miss player has the numbers of Sheppard, the Rebels spread the wealth out, as four players have at least 100 receiving yards.
Edge: Even
Offensive line
The Rebels and Commodores both boast offensive lines that thrive in pass protection, having given up two sacks and six sacks, respectively. The Rebels boast the superior rushing attack, however, and have two players that have already been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (senior Nick Broeker, redshirt freshman Micah Pettus).
Edge: Ole Miss.
Defensive line
Junior defensive end Jared Ivey made the play of the game last weekend, as his strip-sack fumble of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was the final nail in the coffin for the Wildcats. Ole Miss has 16 sacks as a team this season compared to just seven for Vanderbilt. The Rebels are extremely deep on the defensive front.
Edge: Ole Miss
Linebackers
Senior Troy Brown has been nothing but steady for Ole Miss; he leads the Rebels with 38 tackles. Sophomore Austin Keys has been solid as well, adding 24 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks. Junior Khari Coleman did not suit up for the Kentucky game — he still leads the Rebels with 6.5 tackles for loss (he has 11 total tackles). Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji is one of the more underrated players in the SEC. He already has 52 tackles, which leads the SEC.
Edge: Even.
Secondary
Vanderbilt has been porous in the secondary, to say the least, allowing just under 300 passing yards per game. The Rebels allow about 100 yards less per game. The Commodores also have just one interception this season compared to 13 passing touchdowns allowed (for reference, Ole Miss has given up five). Vanderbilt’s rushing defense hasn’t been great, but the pass defense has been a serious reason why the team gives up 34 points per game.
Edge: Ole Miss
Special teams
Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz hit a pair of field goals against Kentucky, both of which proved pivotal in a relatively low-scoring game. His 53-yarder was the longest for the Rebels since 2012. Ole Miss has better punt return, kick return and punt return defense statistics, while Vanderbilt is better in kickoff coverage. Commodores punter Matt Hayball is fourth in the FBS at 47.2 yards per punt. Both Cruz and Vanderbilt’s Joseph Bulovas have made three field goals.
Edge: Ole Miss
